UNC has announced it is upgrading the field at Nottingham Field to a type of turf, which is reportedly designed for high-impact sports like football. According to UNC’s Athletic Director the practice fields have turf, but UNC has not made any major upgrades to Nottingham Field since 2015 when the south end zone video board was installed. It was one of just two teams in the Big Sky, including Cal Poly, that still played on natural grass according to an article in the Greeley Tribune.https://www.the Greeley Tribune/2021/06/16/northern-colorado-adding-turf-to-nottingham-field/