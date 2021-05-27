Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Monk Botanical Gardens to fill summer with theatrics

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tboQf_0aDYWxU300
Down the Rabbit Hole. Photo courtesy monkgardens.org.

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will offer this summer a variety of theater performances in partnership with Out of the Woods theater group.

First, there’s “Marian, or the True Tale of Robinhood” in June. That’s followed by a one-of-a-kind tea party with “Alice in Wonderland” in July. And in August, theatergoers will be treated to Shakespeare in the Gardens, as well as a Children’s Shakespeare Festival.

“Marian, or the True Tale of Robinhood” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 17, 18 and 19 at the gardens, 1800 N. First Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to take blankets and chairs. Soda, wine and beer will be available for purchase, and food, offered by food trucks.

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

You can go down the rabbit hole with Alice, the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and Caterpillar from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 23 when Monk Gardens presents the “Alice in Wonderland” tea party. Mingle with the Alice characters, enjoy tea party-themed mocktails, wine and light refreshments. On July 24, “Alice in the Gardens” premieres. Showings will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monk Botanical Gardens will round out the season with Shakespeare in the Gardens and the Children’s Shakespeare Festival Aug. 12 through Aug. 14. By day, take the whole family for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” You can celebrate the fun and comedy of the play through an interactive performance. In the evening, showings of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be held at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Enjoy beer, wine, soda and local food trucks each night.

All performances will be hosted outdoors at Monk Botanical Gardens.

For a full summer line-up and event details, visit

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Wausau, WI
Entertainment
City
Wausau, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Beer#Theatrics#Wine Festival#Alice In Wonderland#White Wine#Woods#Children#N First Ave#The Wausau Pilot Review#White Rabbit#Caterpillar#Monk Botanical Gardens#Monk Gardens#Theater Performances#Light Refreshments#Chairs#Theatergoers#Doors#Showings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

CWSO musicians to perform at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will present two outdoor chamber performances at the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, one in June, the other in July. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10, CWSO musicians Steve Bjella (violin), Mary Moran (viola) and Anna Cromwell (violin) will offer string trios, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 1, the CWSO horn section will be featured.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Monk Botanical Gardens to hold open house for new preschool

WAUSAU Monk Botanical Gardens will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 for its new nature-based preschool, Sprouts Garden Preschool, which will open this September. Drop-in between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to meet Brittany Ollhoff, Sprouts Garden Preschool’s lead teacher, and learn more about...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Kids From Wisconsin to open 53rd season in Schofield

SCHOFIELD – The Kids From Wisconsin’s new 2021 troupe will present Live! In Living Color July 14 at Stiehm Stadium in Schofield, this year featuring five D.C. Everest Senior High School students/alumni. Gabe Clausing of Rothschild will play trombone; Reagan Kettner of Schofield will sing and dance; Nicholas Phalen of...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Nightschool Night Club

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

I’ve always been the romantic type, so it’s no surprise that I traveled an awfully long way for a shot at love. I’m a Texas girl, born and raised, but I’m ready to be your dog and a Wisconsinite. I’m a little shy at first as I’m still trying to...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wausau, WIrock947.com

Wausau Dog Park Opens Saturday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new public park will open in Wausau this weekend. The Wausau Two Hearts Dog Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 15th. The park located at 224 S. 4th Street and includes a fenced small dog area, large fenced area for dogs, drinking fountain, benches, dog waste stations, street, and on-site parking.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Sisu

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. Looking for a hero? Look no further! I’m Sisu,...