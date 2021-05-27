Cancel
Llew Smith: Tributes after former Blaenau Gwent MP dies aged 77

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been paid to "radical socialist" Llew Smith, who has died of cancer aged 77. Mr Smith was MP for Blaenau Gwent from 1992 to 2005 and before that a South Wales East MEP from 1984. The former Welsh Labour politician had also worked as a miner and was...

Llew Smith
Mark Drakeford
#South Wales#Uk#Plaid Cymru#Blaenau Gwent Mp#Mep#The Member Of Parliament#Conservatives#European Parliament#Welsh Assembly#Tributes#Mr Smith#Cardiff Bay#Devolution#Cancer#English People#Campaign
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Go Big: Ed Miliband on transforming Britain

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.
Politicspoandpo.com

UK's sausage row with EU

Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that Macron responded by inaccurately saying Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom, remarks British foreign minister Dominic Raab described as "offensive". "Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate...
Trafficbusinessnewswales.com

Transport for Wales Launches Biodiversity Action Plan

Transport for Wales has set a target of no net loss of biodiversity in its operations by 2024 as part of an ambitious new Biodiversity Action Plan launched last week. Using the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ biodiversity metric for guidance, TfW is aiming to achieve no net loss of biodiversity through its work and, where possible, a biodiversity net gain.
WorldBBC

Sinn Féin accuses the DUP of acting in bad faith over Irish language

There are fresh doubts over the future of the Stormont Executive after Sinn Féin accused the DUP of "acting in bad faith". The parties have only seven days to elect a new first minister if Arlene Foster, as expected, resigns on Monday. For that to happen, Sinn Féin must nominate...
Public Healththehighlandsun.com

June 21 easing of Covid lockdown rules to be delayed by four weeks

Boris Johnson will appeal to the nation to be patient today as he announces that the June 21 easing of lockdown restrictions will be delayed by up to four weeks. The prime minister will use a press conference in Downing Street this evening to set out the delay as the government attempts to hit its target of offering all adults at least one dose of a vaccination by the end of next month.
U.K.kentlive.news

What time is Boris Johnson's lockdown lifting delay statement

Boris Johnson will announce the decision on the June 21 easing of restrictions at a press conference at 6pm on Monday evening, Downing Street has confirmed. The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Boris...
TrafficBBC

HS2: Chesham and Amersham by-election candidates' policies

When voters head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new MP for Chesham and Amersham, one of the key issues will be the multi-billion pound HS2 railway project. The by-election follows the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan in April, and had served as Conservative MP since she was first elected in 1992.
Public Safetyeastlothiancourier.com

Tory MP ordered to apologise for bullying staff over IT issues

A Tory MP has been ordered to make a public apology in the House of Commons for bullying parliamentary committee staff. Daniel Kawczynski acted in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical issues. The incident occurred in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

DUP leader warns Northern Ireland peace ‘at risk’ if Sinn Fein blocks first minister appointment

Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots has claimed peace in Northern Ireland is “at risk” if Sinn Fein attempts to block the appointment on a new first minister.The DUP and Sinn Fein are engaged in an intense dispute over the process to replace departing first minister Arlene Foster, who is expected to formally resign on Monday.A stand-off on the vexed issue of Irish language legislation has the potential to derail power-sharing arrangements unless a resolution is found within the next seven days.Ms Poots suggested it would be “inappropriate” for Sinn Fein to demand an Irish language act – which would give...
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccination: All adults in Wales offered first jab

All adults in Wales have been offered a Covid jab, which the Welsh government says is six weeks ahead of schedule. Data published by Public Health Wales on Sunday shows 2,213,050 people have been given a first vaccine dose - 70.2% of the population. Wales' vaccine rollout is ahead of...
Politicsalloaadvertiser.com

Poots urged to take action over Paisley attack on health minister

DUP leader Edwin Poots has again been urged to take action against an MP who joined singer Sir Van Morrison in a verbal attack on Health Minister Robin Swann. The actions of Ian Paisley at the Europa Hotel in Belfast were branded a “disgrace” by Sinn Fein and an Ulster Unionist MLA on Sunday.
AccidentsBBC

Sully Island: Tidal causeway rescues happening 'almost daily'

Rescuing people who are struggling to cross a tidal causeway has become an "almost daily occurrence," a bar owner has said. Stephen Fifield, who runs the Seashore Grill which looks towards Sully Island, Vale of Glamorgan, said he has helped "nine or 10" people cross this summer. It comes after...
PoliticsThe Tab

So many Senedd members are previous Cardiff Uni students and staff

The latest Senedd election took place on 6th May 2021 to democratically elect 60 members to the Welsh parliament. Over one-third of the elected members are closely related to Cardiff University—primarily, as part of the institution’s staff or student body. Cardiff University said: “We’re incredibly proud of the achievements of...