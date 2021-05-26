Cookbook Review: The Autoimmune Protocol Reintroduction Cookbook

We live in a highly fast-paced society in which we appreciate any tools and tips that will help us get things done in a shorter amount of time, not to take minutes away from another task. One of those activities we were always looking to cut short is cooking. But it does not matter how long you spend in the kitchen prepping your meals, you still need to have the right tools to get things done. Cookbook Author Erika Schlick shared the kitchen tools you must have to make cooking a more enjoyable activity.