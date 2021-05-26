Cookbook Review: The Autoimmune Protocol Reintroduction Cookbook
Today we’re going to take a deeper look at the newest AIP cookbook on the scene, The Autoimmune Protocol Reintroduction Cookbook, by Kate Jay, FNTP!. Many of you know Kate as one of our past recipe contributors here on the Autoimmune Wellness blog (click here for an archive of all of her excellent recipes!). Kate is a skilled AIP Certified Coach, a Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, and founder of the AIP blog chronicling her family’s health journey at Healing Family Eats. I know many in the AIP community are grateful she has put her chef background to good work in developing tantalizing recipes for us all to enjoy!autoimmunewellness.com