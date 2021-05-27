Police find dead man between two parked cars in Midtown Manhattan

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) An unidentified man was found unconscious between two parked cars in Midtown on Thursday.

AMNY reports that officers from the 10th Precinct were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. and found the man in front of an apartment building at 454 West 35th St.

Officials said he was found unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources familiar with a preliminary investigation said he may have suffered from a fatal drug overdose.

The man's body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. An autopsy will be carried out to determine his cause of death.