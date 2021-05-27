newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Paranormal investigator felt sick after visiting haunted house

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZak Bagans was ill for a number of weeks after investigating a haunted house for his TV series 'Ghost Adventures'. A paranormal investigator fell ill after visiting a haunted house. Zak Bagans, the head of the investigative team for the TV show 'Ghost Adventures', was left physically sick after visiting...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Bagans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paranormal Investigator#A Haunted House#People Magazine#Horror Inspiration#The Conjuring#Horror Films#The Harrisville Farmhouse#Ghost Adventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette: The Warrens Leave Haunted Houses Behind to Investigate a Murder

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is going to change the established Conjuring formula. While the first two main Conjuring films had paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren dealing with haunted houses, this third film takes the Warrens on the road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder. It’s inspired by the true story of Arne Johnson, who was the first murder suspect in U.S. history to claim demonic possession as a defense at trial. A new The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It featurette has producer James Wan, director Michael Chaves, and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talking about the big changes in store for the Warrens.
MoviesLiterary Hub

The Stephen King cinematic universe will devour us all.

I’m not a hater, I swear. I loved The Shining, and The Outsider, and It, and Carrie, and Pet Semetary, and Thinner, and Apt Pupil—all of them ludicrous and tremendously entertaining adaptations. King’s febrile imagination lends itself well to lurid screen reimaginings and long may Hollywood’s power players keep him on speed-dial.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist unleashes trailer and poster

Ahead of its digital and DVD release next week, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Calvin McCarthy’s supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist which follows a young man that takes a housesitting job, and soon discovers the house isn’t as empty as it appears to be; check them out here…
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

Social Media Believes House is Haunted After Woman Finds Strange Drawing Behind Cabinets

One couple got more than they bargained for while searching the corners of their home for their missing cat. While searching the kitchen for her pet, TikTok user Angelica, username @anxiousweenie60, came across a bizarre drawing tucked into a tiny hole underneath a cabinet. Secured to the cabined inside the hole was a piece of paper featuring a drawing that resembles etchings on a cave or symbols out of The Blair Witch.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Sell Your Haunted House: Episode 9

The repercussions of a big revelation echo through this episode, as a schism in the leads’ partnership causes our exorcist to take on a murder case alone. Hwa-jung steps in to interrupt the tense stand-off between Ji-ah and In-bum. Ji-ah tells In-bum she never wants to see him again and orders him to leave, and he storms out to the van and drives away. Ji-ah observes that Hwa-jung doesn’t seem surprised, and Hwa-jung pretends that she only found out herself earlier that day, faux naively wondering if In-bum was trying to scam them.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Bella Thorne Goes Bad in Home Invasion Thriller ‘Masquerade’ [Image]

Bella Thorne (“Scream”, Girl, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Amityville: The Awakening) turns bad in the upcoming home invasion thriller Masquerade, which is previewed in the first ever still, courtesy of USA Today. The film follows 11-year-old Casey (Alyvia Lind), who must survive the night after a group of intruders, led...
MoviesPosted by
GATOR 99.5

15 Movies That Were Banned Around The World

Hollywood has churned out plenty of controversial movies in the past century. Some have become heralded as cinematic masterpieces, while others remain tied to their past infamy. But in some countries, a problematic movie could be subject to a nationwide ban. While many of these prohibitive measures have been reversed years after the fact, it’s still fascinating to learn why a certain movie became illegal in another region.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's The Shining: Revisiting The Controversy Over Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In October 1974, Stephen King and his wife Tabitha took a trip to Colorado. It was the same month that Salem’s Lot, the former’s second novel and follow-up to Carrie, hit stores, and he was in search of inspiration for his third book. The couple arrived in the mountain town of Estes Park and made plans to stay at The Stanley Hotel – but were surprised to discover that everyone was leaving as they were checking in. The establishment was preparing to shut down for the winter, and the Kings were the only guests remaining.
MoviesFirst Showing

Niamh Algar is a Film Censor in First Trailer for British Horror 'Censor'

"You'd be surprised what the human brain can edit out when it can't handle the truth…" Magnet Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for the British horror film Censor, marking the feature directorial debut of editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning mixed reviews - Zofia wrote a positive review of it for the site. After viewing a strangely familiar "video nasty" for her job, Enid, a meticulous film censor, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. It's set back in a different time in the UK when horrible horror films were edited by censors, and the plot is about one censor who gets sucked into the videos' darkness. Niamh Algar stars as Enid, joined by Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but this sneaky poster & trailer make me want to give it another look. See below.
TV & VideosIGN

Paranormal Productions Gem Locations

This portion of the Luigi's Mansion 3 guide includes all the gem locations for each floor. Please note that some gems cannot be gotten on your first visit to the floor. Paranormal Productions Gem Locations (8F) Below are the Paranormal Productions Gem locations. It starts with a list of their...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Deep House’: Directors of French Horror Film ‘Inside’ Explore an Underwater Haunted House [Trailer]

How do you put a fresh new spin on the classic haunted house movie? Well, going below the depths and taking an aquatic horror approach is certainly a good place to start…. French filmmaking duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for their ultra-violent Inside, as well as Livid and Leatherface, are next diving into aquatic horror with The Deep House, in which a couple of divers discover a haunting in the depths of a lake.
Technologyodditycentral.com

Screambulance Offers Haunted House Scares on the Go

The Screambulance is a new haunted house experience in Japan designed to offer the most terrifying experience in a very tiny space, while abiding by social distancing rules. The Covid-19 pandemic has really taken a toll on the entertainment business, and haunted house experiences are no exception. So now companies are coming up with creative workarounds to stay in business and offer people the scares they crave while abiding social distancing protocols. One such ingenious service is the Screambulance, a mobile haunted house experience in the form of a bloody, beatdown ambulance with an even scarier interior, and a zombie-like staff to boot.