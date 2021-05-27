Cancel
Acer Swift X brings RTX 3050 graphics for under four-figure asking price

By Mike Lowe
Pocket-lint.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Swift X ups the ante for the company's laptop range - as it's the first in this line-up to feature discrete graphics at the entry-level. For under a four-figure asking price (£899 in the UK) there's Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU and AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPU wrapped into this package - making it a veritable deal.

www.pocket-lint.com
Razer has introduced a new version of its Opus headphone that delivers active noise cancelling technology at an affordable price point. The new Opus X features custom-tuned 40mm drivers, built-in microphones for improved call quality, a Quick Attention Mode that lets you hear your surroundings, and a 60ms low latency connection. You've also got Bluetooth 5.0 for enhanced range and it needs less power, which helps contribute to the heapdhone's 30 hour battery life (with ANC on).