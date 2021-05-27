Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma City’s regional manufacturing industry thriving according to April’s Chamber Forum

greateroklahomacity.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber continued its successful monthly Chamber Forum series with a focus on our manufacturing industry on April 21. This event brought thought leaders together to discuss major initiatives, programs, and current issues that impact Oklahoma City's business climate, economy and community in regard to the manufacturing sector. We thank our Presenting Sponsor Cox Business and Corporate Sponsor ADG, for making this event series possible.

www.greateroklahomacity.com
Oklahoma City, OKNews On 6

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

M-D Building Products acquires Cardinal Aluminum

Oklahoma City-based M-D Building Products, Inc., a family-owned company involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of residential and commercial weatherization, flooring, caulking, and specialty extrusion products, has acquired the assets of Louisville-based Cardinal Aluminum Co. and its subsidiaries, Cardinal Architectural and Designer Moulding. Founded in 1946, Cardinal Aluminum...
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

OKC’s warehouse and distribution sector thriving, e-commerce playing pivotal role

If you have driven along Interstate-44 just south of Will Rogers World Airport recently, you cannot help but notice Amazon’s new fulfillment center expansion going up just north of their current facility that opened in 2019. When it opens later this year, the new facility should nearly double Amazon’s warehouse space here to 1.6 million square feet and add another 500 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

OESC hosting career fair to help rebuild Oklahoma's workforce

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on May 17-18. Employers will have the chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities and to help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce. Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

Governor announces $1,200 return to work incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a couple of bold moves Monday to get people back to work. “Our challenge is not to get businesses back open,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work. Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.