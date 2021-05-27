Rare tick is becoming more common in Michigan, and it could give you a red meat allergy
There’s a relatively new kind of tick showing up in greater numbers in parts of Michigan and, for some people, it could cause a strange meat allergy if it bites you. While the lone star tick has been found in big numbers in Indiana, until a few years ago Michigan typically would only get a few reports of this type of tick each year. But all that’s changed in the last three years, researchers say. More lone star ticks have been found moving into Michigan.www.mlive.com