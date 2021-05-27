newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Rare tick is becoming more common in Michigan, and it could give you a red meat allergy

By Mark Torregrossa
Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a relatively new kind of tick showing up in greater numbers in parts of Michigan and, for some people, it could cause a strange meat allergy if it bites you. While the lone star tick has been found in big numbers in Indiana, until a few years ago Michigan typically would only get a few reports of this type of tick each year. But all that’s changed in the last three years, researchers say. More lone star ticks have been found moving into Michigan.

www.mlive.com
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Allergy Test#Red Meat#The Tick#White Meat#Msu#Tick Infestation#Rare#Lyme Disease#Sampling#Goat#Antibodies#Tweezers#Treatments#Winter#Vegetation#Alpha Gal Syndrome#Lower Michigan#Berrien County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Science
News Break
Politics
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Allergy
Related
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Tips for checking ticks

ALPENA, Mich. — As we head into summer, it’s worth remembering we may pick up a few hitchhikers during our walks in the forest. We spoke with one expert to learn more about checking for ticks. There are many species of ticks, but the one that poses the greatest health...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

We Need To Talk About Ticks, Michigan

Get the DEET out. It's gonna be a long tick-filled summer. If the last couple of weeks in my back yard is any indication, there seems to be an increase in ticks already this summer over last summer. Several excursions into my northeast yard to mow the lawn and do...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Ticks Are Going to Be Brutal This Year

I feel like every year around this time, we're telling you about how bad tick season is going to be. I wasn't even going to tackle the topic this time around because it feels like it's been pretty bad the past few years and we're kind of expecting it but after doing a little research I found out that ticks are already extremely bad this year and this is the reason why.
Michigan StateWLUC

Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Governor Whitmer is scheduled to provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic response. The press conference will happen at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The governor’s spokesperson says to “expect an announcement in the coming days or week.” Whitmer had tied loosening restrictions -...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

New facemask rules go into effect in Michigan -- What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline. The state is easing some of the requirements -- especially for those who are outside and vaccinated. The new COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order will go into effect Thursday.
Michigan Statewtvbam.com

Tick problems in Michigan are increasing

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan residents who spend time outside are aware that the state’s problem with ticks has increased greatly. More reports of the insects have taken place, and while most ticks are just annoying, some are disease carriers, including the deer tick, which can carry Lyme Disease.
Michigan Statewmuk.org

Disease-Carrying Ticks Abound In Michigan

A new state study says ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease have been found in more than half of Michigan’s counties. Blacklegged, or “deer” ticks, were first reported in five counties in 1998. By 2014, deer ticks infected with Lyme were reported in 22 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Experiencing Tick Uptick

A tick bite can cause serious health problems like Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. This year, it seems there are more of them than usual in Michigan. WKAR’s Scott Pohl spoke with MSU entomologist Howard Russell about the “uptick” in the state. SCOTT POHL: We're hearing reports that...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

DNR Warns Michigan Residents To Stay Away From Lake Foam

Michigan health officials have issued a warning to everyone that might be near the water over Memorial Weekend. The MDHHS, and DNR have issued a warning about lake and river foam. They are asking everyone to steer clear of any foam they may come across. This is due to the presence of PFAS chemicals that might be in the foam. PFAS chemicals have become an extremely dangerous topic in Michigan in recent years as health officials find out more about them.