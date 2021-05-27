Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Securitize Announces Alternative Digital Asset Manager For Institutions and Accredited Investors

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article a digital asset platform that enables issuers to leverage blockchain technology, has announced the launch of Securitize Capital, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, that will operate as an alternative investment manager in the digital asset sector. According to the company, Securitize Capital was created due to the observation that institutional...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Institutional Investors#Asset Manager#Accredited Investors#Alternative Assets#Capital Investment#Securitize Capital Llc#Btc#Anchorage Digital Bank#Genesis#Mg Stover Co#Llp#Algorand#Defi#Sec#Finra#Sipc#Securitize Markets Ats#Usdc#Digital Asset Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvestorideas.com

Cryptocurrency Stock News: Mogo (NASDAQ: $MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) Announces Close of Previously Announced Increased Investment in Canada's Leading Crypto Platform, Coinsquare

NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) , a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisitions (the "Acquisitions") of an additional 5.4 million common shares ("Coinsquare Shares") of Coinsquare Ltd. ("Coinsquare"), Canada's leading digital asset trading platform, increasing its ownership in Coinsquare from 19.9% to approximately 37%, for total aggregate consideration of $48.6 million satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,080,876 common shares of Mogo (the "Mogo Shares"). This transaction is separate from Mogo's acquisition of an additional 2% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares, and an option to acquire an additional 3.4% under similar terms, pursuant to a binding letter of intent dated May 31, 2021 (the "LOI") and announced on June 1, 2021, and the existing share purchase warrant held by Mogo to acquire an additional 10.6% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares. Mogo requires Coinsquare board approval to increase its ownership interest in Coinsquare over 49.9%. There is no certainty that the Coinsquare board of directors will grant such approval.
Credits & LoansFXStreet.com

Digital bank Anchorage offers Ethereum-backed loans to institutions

Institutional investors can get USD on credit without liquidating their ETH. Crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital is expanding its services into crypto-backed loans for institutional investors. Clients at Anchorage can now access a line of USD credit backed by Ethereum through its partnership with U.S. commercial bank BankProv. Anchorage Financing...
Marketsinteractivecrypto.com

Are Digital Assets Like Cryptos a New Asset Class?

As much as digital assets like cryptos are still new, they still play a role in finance. There have been hurdles to get around. Most investors are still yet to wrap their heads around digital currencies. That includes even the popular ones like bitcoin. 100 million people across the globe...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Power Integrations Management To Speak At Virtual Investor Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company's CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10 at 8:20 a.m. Pacific time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company's website, investors.power.com .
StocksShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. 02 June 2021. Publication of Weekly Net Asset Value. The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Qualys Helps Organizations Manage Risk with Cybersecurity Asset Management

You can’t protect what you can’t see. Yes, it is a tad trite at this point. As vendors have focused on comprehensive visibility in recent years, the phrase has almost become something of a buzzword. That in no way changes the truth of the statement, though. It is a simple fact. An accurate inventory of the devices and assets in your environment is the only foundation on which you can build a solid cybersecurity strategy. Qualys recognizes that you can’t protect what you can’t see, but takes it a step farther to “you can’t protect what you don’t understand” with the recently announced Cybersecurity Asset Management (CSAM).
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Alternative Asset Managers Found Their ‘Sweet Spot’ in the First Quarter

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, alternative asset managers are seeing strong growth across key metrics — including fundraising, assets, and fee-related earnings — with the trend expected to continue. According to Moody’s first quarter report on U.S. alternative asset managers, released this week, total fundraising for the...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Galaxy Digital to Present at Morgan Stanley's Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder, CEO and Chairman, will present at Morgan Stanley's Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. ET. Mike is expected to provide a general overview of Galaxy Digital's strategy and his views on the digital assets ecosystem.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Coinbase’s Future Lies With Institutional Investors

Back in 2012, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) introduced a user-friendly platform through which people could buy and sell a then-relatively unknown asset known as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). Fast forward to 2021, when Bitcoin is universally known, and Coinbase stock itself is publicly available for trading. It’s fair to say that cryptocurrency, and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 550,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Sanders...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Goldman Sachs Alum to Inject $100 Million Into Crypto

Goldman Sachs alum Mike Novogratz is preparing to invest $100 million into crypto-based projects through his crypto-venture firm. Co-founded in 2018 by Mike Novogratz and business partner Christian Angermayer, Malta-based Cryptology Asset Group is a leading investment company for blockchain and crypto-related businesses in Europe. In a report released on...
Businesscryptovibes.com

GMO Internet Group Partners with INX Limited to Offer Regulated Stablecoins

GMO Trust has announced that it will be partnering with INX Limited. The collaboration will give rise to the first regulated Japanese yen (JPY) stablecoin available to retail and institutional investors. GMO Trust is a New-York based subsidiary of GMO Internet Group, a Japanese financial giant firm. The partnership shows...
MarketsStamford Advocate

Sustainable Asset Manager Ethic Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

Milestone reflects appetite for personalized, impact-driven investment solutions. Ethic Inc. (“Ethic”), the tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors, today announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in assets. This past year, the firm has more than doubled the number of portfolios managed. Ethic, now among the largest...
Economyalpha-week.com

AIMA, ACC Set Out Vision For UK Alternative Investment Management Industry

Trade association the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and its affiliate the Alternative Credit Council (ACC) have today published a policy paper to explain the role that the UK’s alternative investment management sector can play in supporting the UK government’s goals to increase economic growth, boost productivity and level-up across the UK.