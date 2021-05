It's no secret that the cost of college in America is skyrocketing. In 2018, Forbes released a mini-study examining just how much costs had actually changed over the last 30 years. They reported that in 1989, the average cost for all four-year institutions was $26,902 for the entire program (or $52,892 when adjusted for inflation). In 2016, that same average cost was $26,120 per year or $104,480 for the full four years. Essentially, the cost of higher education had doubled.