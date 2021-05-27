newsbreak-logo
The New W Montreal Hotel Terrace Gives Locals A Taste Of International Travel—From Home

The W Montreal has this week announced its plans to launch a brand new terrace in front of the Square Victoria hotel. The lively social scene is set to showcase a series of international “cocktail escapades” designed to give Montrealers the feeling of traveling to new destinations—without leaving the downtown core.

IN THIS ARTICLE
