Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami... Commerce Quapaw... Picher Narcissa... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin