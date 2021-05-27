newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs’ Tavares skates 1 week after scary injury

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQUnb_0aDYV5Nd00

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.

Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his third straight game in Toronto’s playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Tavares was checked to the ice in the first period of last Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Game 1 by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot into the path of an onrushing Corey Perry, who was unable to avoid contact. Perry’s knee hit Tavares’ face.

The 30-year-old was motionless before trying to get up as trainers and doctors from both teams provided medical attention inside an empty, eerily quiet Scotiabank Arena. Tavares was eventually stretchered off the ice.

Tavares stayed overnight at hospital before he was discharged.

“He’s obviously progressing very well to the point that he’s gone through the different steps to now get on to the ice,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

“That’s a step for him. He wasn’t on there very long, but felt really good coming off. He’s got two different (injuries) that they’re monitoring with his knee and the concussion. Progress has been very good on both fronts.”

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skates#Scary Injury#Knee Injury#Maple Leafs#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Scotiabank Arena#Lower Body Injury#Toronto#Concussion#Playoff Series#Face#Trainers#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLwiartonecho.com

Tavares incident a scary scene as Maple Leafs edged in playoff opener

John Tavares’ health above all else. That was all that really mattered on Thursday night, and in the days that will follow. Game 1 of the first playoff meeting between the Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in 42 years took a horrific turn midway through the first period at Scotiabank Arena.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose John Tavares, and Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs first round series with the Montreal Canadiens started in the worst possible way. Captain John Tavares suffered a serious injury in the first period following a collision with Corey Perry. William Nylander scored the team’s first goal of the playoffs, but they eventually lost 2-1 on...
HockeyPosted by
FanSided

John Tavares released from hospital after scary hit to head: Maple Leafs captain out indefinitely

After being stretchered off the ice in Game 1, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is doing well according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost more than just the game in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens. Not only did they lose 2-1 in their postseason opener, but they also lost team captain John Tavares, who was stretchered off the ice after being hit in the head by a Corey Perry knee after colliding with Ben Chiarot.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
Hockeywcn247.com

Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the 30-year-old forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left on a stretcher. Toronto newcomer Nick Foligno then fought Perry immediately after the faceoff resuming play.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Edmundson fined $1K for dangerous trip on Maple Leafs' Tavares

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on John Tavares in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was not injured on the play, which occurred late in the second period. Edmundson has three goals and...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...