Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Educators accused of mistreating special-needs students

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia educators accused of mistreating two special-needs students are facing criminal charges and civil lawsuits, according to published reports.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday, the same day a teacher and two aides at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston were arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on misdemeanor battery charges, news outlets reported. The lawsuits accuse the school system of failing to properly screen, train and supervise employees.

Teacher Anthony Wilson, 45, and aides Lillian Branham, 65, and Walter Pannell, 71, were accused of harming two nonverbal students earlier this month, the lawsuit and police reports said. None of those accused has returned requests from the Charleston Gazette-Mail for comment.

The lawsuits filed in Kanawha Circuit Court accuse the employees of striking both children in the face “numerous times,” and “screaming and shouting” in their faces.

The incidents are from about 20 minutes of video from two days in May, Charleston-based attorney Ben Salango said. He said the school system has more video that will be reviewed.

According to criminal complaints, video shows Pannell pushing and dragging a male student, spanking him and threatening to punch him. Another video shows Pannell grabbing a female student by the back of her neck and shaking her and later spanking her.

Another complaint said video shows Branham grabbing a student by the chin and later slapping the child “multiple times.”

Another complaint said Wilson held a female student in place while an aide shook her.

An investigation began due to “a diligent administrator’s suspicion of something going on in the classroom,” which led the school to review video, Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said in an email.

“KCS also wants to hold everyone in this situation accountable,” she wrote, “and that’s why we are the ones that reported the incident and are cooperating to the fullest extent with law enforcement and CPS (Child Protective Services) investigations.”

Salango was the lead counsel in a similar case in Berkeley County alleging school employees abused students. Those allegations contributed to the passage of a state law in 2019 that requires video cameras in public school special education classrooms.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace Mann School#Law School#County Police#Criminal Charges#County Court#Ap#Horace Mann Middle School#Kanawha Circuit Court#Kanawha County Schools#Kcs#Cps#Child Protective Services#Mistreating Special Needs#Educators#Students#School Employees#Criminal Complaints#Law Enforcement#Civil Lawsuits#Teacher Anthony Wilson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Kanawha County, WVwchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Schools looks forward to ‘normal’ fall year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools plans to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning in the fall, Assistant Superintendent George Aulenbacher confirmed on Monday’s 580-LIVE. Aulenbacher said the school system is anticipating a ‘normal school year’ where virtual learning will be very limited to 750 students and the other 25,000 will...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

4 wanted on bench warrants, according to Harrison County West Virginia Probation Office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside's Office on Monday asked for help locating four men wanted on bench warrants. Wanted, according to Probation Officer Eric Spatafore, are: Aaron Michael Wilson, 26, of Clarksburg and formerly of Fairmont; Scott Williams Jones, 43, of Clarksburg; Billy Ray Reed, 37, of Clarksburg; and Raymond Allen Conners II, 24, of Clarksburg.
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Putnam County, WVWSAZ

Fraudulent contractor facing new charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man at the center of a WSAZ Investigation finds himself facing new charges. Robert Eugene Jones was featured in a WSAZ Investigation in August of 2020, accused of swindling dozens of homeowners across the region out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for incomplete contracting, plumbing, and electrical work he wasn’t licensed to perform.
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Gov. Justice confident the state will hit vaccination goals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and West Virginia’s response, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he ‘feels absolutely certain’ that 65 percent of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have at least one shot by June 20th. On May 7, Gov....
Charleston, WVAndover Townsman

DHHR reports more than 2.84 million Covid-19 shots have been distributed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Putnam County....
Charleston, WVMetro News

Two women injured in Charleston home invasion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police are looking for two suspects who forced their way into an apartment building on the city’s east end late Sunday night. Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said two black males forced their way into the apartment of Angelique Vogel, 44, and Tandi Vogel, 37, around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Public Healthwoay.com

Only 175 new cases, one COVID-related death reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court. Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins signed an order Monday that would put the proposal out for public comment, the court said in a news release. The court will review the comments and decide on final adoption.
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon. They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session....
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Shooting sends two to hospital, no arrests made

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday around 10:25 p.m. at an apartment complex along Veazey Street. Charleston Police say they found a woman who was shot in the arm. They found a second victim with a head...
Richwood, WVWSAZ

Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Nicholas County Schools say the boys who died in the ATV crash Saturday afternoon went to Richwood Middle School. School officials say the boys were in seventh grade. The devastating loss of the boys was a result of an ATV accident West Virginia State Police...
Greenbrier County, WVWVNews

Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said. The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release. Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near...