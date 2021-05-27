Cancel
CFIUS OKs Hanwha’s Investment in LEO Antenna Tech Developer Kymeta

By Jane Edwards
ExecutiveBiz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has cleared a $30 million investment from South Korea-based Hanwha Systems to help Kymeta further develop its low-Earth orbit and geostationary orbit flat panel antenna technology and other next-generation capabilities. “We believe this investment will be instrumental in enabling the continued...

blog.executivebiz.com
