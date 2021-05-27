newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State Patrol say woman walking on I-80 hit, killed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed early Thursday as she walked on Interstate 80 in central Iowa.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the interstate near Altoona, the patrol said. Investigators said a man was merging his car on to I-80 and had entered the travel lanes of the interstate when he hit the woman as she walked on the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name was not immediately released.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Altoona, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Altoona, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Altoona, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#The Patrol#Accident#Killed Crash#Car Crash#Ap#The Iowa State Patrol#Central Iowa#Walking#Man#Investigators#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Officials ID 2 killed in small plane crash in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash over the weekend in the mountains of northern Utah. Devin Criddle, 26, died at the scene of the crash near Powder Mountain ski area Saturday morning, authorities said. He was a student at Utah State University and was taking his first flight in hopes of becoming a pilot one day, his sister Carlee Criddle told KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Burglary call leads to discovery of slain man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A burglary call in St. Louis County overnight led officers to discover a man fatally shot inside an apartment, police there said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday, when police received a call about a burglary in progress at the apartment along Blackforest Drive, St. Louis County Police said in a news release.
Iowa StateWOWT

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

(AP) - An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home. Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea. Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was later in turn shot three times by troopers returning fire. Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Officials: Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

ANKENY, Iowa — A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, was critically injured, authorities said. The driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing and into a ditch Friday evening, the Des Moines Register reported. Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk County...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate trials for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of two brothers and their friend. Polk County Judge David Porter last week granted prosecutors’ motion to try the men’s cases together, the Des Moines Register reported.
Polk County, IAiowa.media

2 Injured After Car Crashes Off Bridge in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Two people had to be rescued from a car that crashed off a bridge in Polk County Friday evening. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a guard rail on a bridge at 6600 NE Berwick Drive, southeast of Ankeny.