Iowa State Patrol say woman walking on I-80 hit, killed

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed early Thursday as she walked on Interstate 80 in central Iowa.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the interstate near Altoona, the patrol said. Investigators said a man was merging his car on to I-80 and had entered the travel lanes of the interstate when he hit the woman as she walked on the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name was not immediately released.