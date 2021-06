NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Gordian Travel International LLC, a US-based travel management company specializing in travel for the non-profit community, has announced that Russ Ferguson has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Russ has a wealth of experience spanning 25 years in the travel industry, spending the last 17 years of those focused on supporting non-profit organizations in multiple countries. He has held leadership roles in sales, marketing and account management for both established and high growth travel management companies, as well as start-up organizations.