The Bowie Baysox have announced ticketing plans and other updates to policies and procedures at Prince George’s Stadium for the 2021 season. These policies have been put in place to create a safe environment while still maintaining a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all fans, employees and players. Prince George’s Stadium will operate at between 25-30% capacity to begin the 2021 season. This reduction in attendance will help us achieve their first priority: ensuring the safety of fans, employees and players. The stadium seating bowl will be set up so that each party will be at least six feet from the next.