High-end active noise-cancelling headphones will run you $300 or more. Our top pick in this category—Sony’s WH-1000XM4—typically sell for about $350. This fact has lately driven many manufacturers to attempt to dramatically undercut the market with units that run less than $100. The latest in that budget brigade comes from Tribit, whose QuietPlus 72 are priced at $70 ($60 on Amazon). And as I was writing this review, Tribit was offering a 25-percent-off coupon on Amazon that brought the price all the way down to $45.