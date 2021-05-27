newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

By Aleda Stam
prweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK: One of MDC Partners' biggest shareholders is against the company's proposed merger with Stagwell Media, citing terms that favor Stagwell investors unfairly. In a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the committee convened to evaluate the merger proposal, Indaba Capital Management said the proposed deal is "conflict riddled and poorly structured," adding that it undervalues MDC.

www.prweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Penn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc Partners#Advertising#Media Company#Ceo#Capital Growth#Managing Partner#Mdc Partners#Stagwell Media#Indaba Capital Management#Mdc Stock#Special Committee#Stagwell Investors#Mdc Shareholders#Merger#Organic Growth#Disagreement#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

PwC Canada Appoints Four External Directors to Join its Board

The external directors bring invaluable perspectives that diversify PwC's governing body. TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - For the first time in PwC Canada's history, the firm brings on external directors to join its Board. The new members bring a wealth of diverse experiences to the governing body at PwC. Effective July 1, 2021, Ian Austin, Bev Briscoe, Scott Patles-Richardson and Razor Suleman will become the first external board members to ever serve on PwC Canada's Board of Directors.
cryptofinancialtimes.com

Voyager Digital Joins The Blockchain Association

Voyager to Advocate for Crypto Policy and Innovation as a Member of the Blockchain Association. NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ – Voyager Digital Ltd. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), announces its initiation into the Blockchain Association, which is comprised of industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to support American leadership of the cryptocurrency industry.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Management Team with the Addition of Jason Banducci as VP, Corporate Development

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Mr. Jason Banducci has been appointed as Vice President, Corporate Development of Millennial. Mr. Banducci will begin his new role with Millennial on August 3, 2021.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company

ALMATY, KZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced the initiation of coverage by the prominent Wall Street research firm Sidoti & Company, LLC. ('Sidoti') The Company's research by Sidoti is part of the Sidoti Company Sponsored Research. Company President, Askar Tashtitov, stated, 'We undertook to participate in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research program because Sidoti is recognized for the quality and independence of its third party research reports. We expect independent coverage will provide several benefits to our Company and our shareholders.'
BusinessBusiness Insider

State Street Announces Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services, Francisco Aristeguieta, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference, to be held virtually, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9:30 am ET. The webcast of the event will...
SoftwareLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Sanne rejects Cinvin; BH Macro, BH Global to merge

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sanne Group PLC - provider of alternative asset and corporate services - Confirms it received a fourth unsolicited, non-binding proposal from private equity firm Cinven Ltd at a possible all cash offer price of 850p per share. Sanne shares closed at 750p each in London on Friday. "The board continues to believe that the fourth proposal does not reflect the group's ability to deliver strong operating and financial performance as the macroeconomic environment continues to recover, its longer-term prospects, or the scarcity value inherent in its unique, global platform. Accordingly, the board has unanimously rejected the fourth proposal," says Sanne. In mid-may, Cinven proposed a possible offer of 830p per share for Sanne.
Technologyadexchanger.com

Attribution Players Risk Apple’s Wrath During ATT ‘Grace Period’; MDC-Stagwell Merger Hits Snag

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Everyone knows that fingerprinting on iOS 14 is about as kosher as a strip of bacon on a piece of gefilte fish … right? Although Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency framework explicitly prohibits the use of fingerprinting, some of the largest mobile measurement providers (MMPs) can’t seem to agree on what is and isn’t allowed, Digiday reports. Adding to the confusion is the fact that Apple hasn’t started enforcing against fingerprinting yet in any meaningful way, and so MMPs are falling back on the practice for attribution when a user’s IDFA isn’t available. Risky behavior, considering Apple’s stance and, yet, the other shoe hasn’t dropped, so why not live dangerously? As Seb Joseph writes, “Welcome to the unofficial grace period for Apple’s crackdown on in-app tracking, where every risk is one worth taking until it’s not.” With its next Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 7, though, it’s distinctly possible that Apple is on the verge of taking action. Apple first announced its ATT framework at last year’s WWDC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MDC Partners Special Committee Responds To Indaba Capital Management, L.P.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Committee of Independent Directors of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") responded today to press reports indicating that Indaba Capital Management, L.P. ("Indaba") will vote against the proposed business combination (the "Combination") involving MDC Partners and Stagwell Media ("Stagwell") with the following statement:
mediapost.com

Battle Brewing Over MDC-Stagwell Tie-Up As Major MDC Shareholder Cries Foul

Indaba Capital Management, which says it is the largest independent shareholder of MDC Partners’s public shares has gone public with charges that the proposed merger between MDC and Stagwell favors Stagwell and CEO Mark Penn and is unfair to many MDC shareholders in that it undervalues the company. The San...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Issues Management Update To Shareholders; Company Has Been Moving Forward On Business Plan Despite Delays Caused By The Pandemic

Company Intends To Continue Aggressive M&A Activity To Grow Exponentially And Acquire New Assets To Help Drive Revenues And Shareholder Value in 2021. San Clemente, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) today issued a report to shareholders, detailing the key actions that the Company has achieved in this past year and what it means for the company's near and long-term plans for the Company.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

The Company has been notified that on 27 May 2021, Daksh Gupta (Chief Executive Officer) and persons closely associated with him, purchased, in aggregate, 30,817 ordinary shares of 64p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 185.6p per share. Following these purchases, Daksh Gupta's interest in Ordinary...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mark Penn Comments On The Pending Stagwell And MDCA Combination

Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (MDCA) - Get Report and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, highlighting the merits of the pending MDC and Stagwell combination. The comments were posted to BusinessWire and on LinkedIn. In his...
Economyinvesting.com

Tutoring Matchmaker Nerdy Eyes Big Growth as Merger Looms

Investing.com -- Matchmaking isn't for love alone. Nerdy, which runs the Varsity Tutors website, specializes in matching tutors and students using artificial intelligence to make the best connection. The company has seen sales boom over the past year and expects even more growth ahead. And it's about to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company owned and run by private equity giant TPG.
Constructionhigh-profile.com

Construction Consultancy Announces Merger

Boston – Cumming, an international project management and cost consultancy, announced that Boston-based Fort Point Project Management has merged with the firm to expand its life sciences capabilities nationwide. By adding one of Boston’s independent project management firms, Cumming will be able to continue to expand its Northeast presence with...
BusinessHartford Business

As merger looms, Webster Bank tweaks regional leadership roles

Webster Bank is shaking up its regional leadership, including giving its Hartford president an expanded role. Webster announced the changes ahead of its $10.3 billion merger with New York’s Sterling Bancorp, slated to close later this year. Timothy D. Bergstrom, who has overseen Webster’s Hartford market operations as regional president,...
MarketsPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Chamath's IPOE Shareholders Vote Today on SoFi Merger; Acorns and eFFECTOR Deals

The SPAC market continues to stumble along with the vast majority of pre-deal SPACs trading below NAV. This is creating a big opportunity for arbitrage/yield investors. It enables them to scoop up discounted SPACs, get the guaranteed yield with a redemption at $10, and benefit from any upside on stock price jumps. The next wave of the SPAC correction will likely involve this arbitrage being removed as the oversupply and general downward pressure on pre-deal SPACs decreases.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Shareholders To Vote On SPAC Merger With SoFi As Public Offering Awaits

Online finance company Social Finance, which goes by the name SoFi, is moving closer to an initial public offering via its merger with a special purpose acquisition company that votes on the deal Thursday. The SoFi SPAC IPO plans to start trading on Tuesday. The vote, by shareholders of Social...