MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

Here's today's AdExchanger.com news round-up… Everyone knows that fingerprinting on iOS 14 is about as kosher as a strip of bacon on a piece of gefilte fish … right? Although Apple's AppTrackingTransparency framework explicitly prohibits the use of fingerprinting, some of the largest mobile measurement providers (MMPs) can't seem to agree on what is and isn't allowed, Digiday reports. Adding to the confusion is the fact that Apple hasn't started enforcing against fingerprinting yet in any meaningful way, and so MMPs are falling back on the practice for attribution when a user's IDFA isn't available. Risky behavior, considering Apple's stance and, yet, the other shoe hasn't dropped, so why not live dangerously? As Seb Joseph writes, "Welcome to the unofficial grace period for Apple's crackdown on in-app tracking, where every risk is one worth taking until it's not." With its next Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 7, though, it's distinctly possible that Apple is on the verge of taking action. Apple first announced its ATT framework at last year's WWDC.