Market fragmentation – The impacts of multiple rates and conventions

risk.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCH discusses key developments in benchmark reform, and the strategic, operational and technological challenges involved in Libor transition. With Libor cessation dates now fixed, what does this mean for transition? How are market participants responding?. Philip Whitehurst: The announcements on March 5, 2021 by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the...

www.risk.net
