newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmar, NJ

Busier summer seen at Jersey Shore in Year 2 of COVID-19

By WAYNE PARRY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZyEY_0aDYUCMq00

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — The second summer of COVID-19 at the Jersey Shore is likely to look much different than last year’s: Many virus restrictions have been lifted, nightclubs and dance floors will be packed again, and restaurants and bars can serve full crowds indoors.

Shore towns report brisk beach badge sales as they drop capacity limits they put in place last summer to keep people further apart on the sand. Ocean City was closing in on $1 million worth of beach badge sales by the end of April, the earliest they had ever reached that mark.

“It’s been exceptionally busy,” said city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

The lifting of outdoor capacity limits has cleared the way for large-scale concerts to resume at venues including the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, which lists upcoming shows including Luke Bryan, Lady A, and the Jonas Brothers.

Summer rentals are seeing strong bookings. But even as vendors anticipate the return of traffic, tourists and beach-goers, some are struggling to hire staff and ramp their businesses back up to full speed. A labor shortage is making it hard for many seasonal businesses to find enough workers. And their supply chains have been disrupted by manufacturers, distribution and delivery firms who are also having trouble hiring.

In at least one place, that means it might be harder to find sprinkles for your ice cream cone.

Raj Kapoor manages a food court on the Belmar oceanfront that includes an ice cream parlor and a burrito joint. He said even simple things like stocking the store with soda is a challenge this season.

A delivery that was promised the next day took a week and a half to show up because the distributor didn’t have enough drivers, Kapoor said. The toppings for ice cream cones are on a six-week back-order.

Kapoor has hired 14 workers this summer, in part by posting ads on the Facebook pages of local schools, but still needs eight to 10 more. That worries him, when all signs point to a gangbuster season just around the corner.

“This past week the town is already filled with college kids; all the rentals look filled,” he said. “People are itching to get out.”

Alex Krisulas was waiting for a pizza with his friend Ricky Mangine on the boardwalk in Asbury Park; the two Staten Island, N.Y. residents plan to go out more this summer than last.

“People are bored and really want to go out and do things,” Krisulas said. “We’re looking forward to things getting back to normal.”

Vacationers are also returning to the Jersey Shore, according to Ann Delaney, a real estate agent in Avalon, who said she saw more May weeks rented this year than ever before.

“For 2021, tenants are comfortable, and confident about making summer vacation plans,” she said. “As a resident, I noticed that last summer was a bit noisier. Owners and tenants spent more time at home, playing games on the sidewalk, hanging out on the decks at night, gathering in their yards. With restaurants, bars, shops, and the movie theater back open, I’m hoping for a more reasonable bedtime.”

New Jersey’s beaches have been repaired to fix the damage from winter erosion that washed away large amounts of sand and left 20-foot drop-offs at numerous entrance points over the dunes in places including Bay Head, Ortley Beach and Long Beach Island.

North Wildwood and Avalon trucked in huge amounts of sand to places that had eroded; sand was pumped ashore in Atlantic City, and sand was moved around to eroded spots in Cape May and Cape May Point.

“Otherwise, natural recovery addressed the erosion in most places, with a slightly narrower beach than last fall,” said Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University’s Coastal Research Center.

The Atlantic City casinos are hoping big crowds will make up for last year’s lost Memorial Day weekend, which came as the nine casinos were closed due to the virus.

Tara Smith, who runs a pizza stand on the Asbury Park boardwalk says the stand operated last summer, but lost money for the year. So far this year, business is up 70% over the typical run-up to Memorial Day weekend.

“I think this summer is going to be bigger and better than ever,” she said. “A few days before Memorial Day weekend and the beaches are already packed. People are just dying to get out.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Belmar, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
Belmar, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
City
Bay Head, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
Person
Raj Kapoor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Covid 19#Nightclubs#North Shore#Memorial Day Weekend#Staten Island#Ap#The Pnc Bank Arts Center#The Jonas Brothers#Cape May Point#Stockton University#Shore Towns#Summer Vacation Plans#Summer Rentals#N J#Ortley Beach#N Y Residents#Restaurants#Venues#Winter Erosion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Wow! The Oldest Operating Lighthouse in AMERICA is Right Here at the Jersey Shore!

It is the oldest operating lighthouse in America, it’s 257 year's old. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, designed by Isaac Conro, was built in 1764. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse has been lit for nearly 300 years except for being darkened during times of war.....Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. Sandy Hook Lighthouse is part of the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, Monmouth County.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, May 19

A Monmouth County student shared her unique message about substance use prevention in a virtual Prevention Concert to win the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey” music competition, supported by WRAT-FM and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. Samantha Yannarelli of Mater...
Politicsenr.com

Massive Ex-Military Base in New Jersey Eyes New Future

Take a developed property the size of New York City’s Central Park with 5 million sq ft of building area, program in new construction or renovation over 20 years and across three dozen parcels for 1,600 housing units, 300,000 sq ft of civic or government space, 500,000 sq ft for retail and 2 million sq ft of offices, and you have a pretty ambitious undertaking. The $2-billion effort to redevelop Fort Monmouth, a decommissioned former U.S. Army base in the thick of New Jersey’s suburban sprawl, is all kinds of ambitious.
EducationTimes Union

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...