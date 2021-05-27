Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The PR Week: 5.27.2021: Shiv Singh, SVP and GM, Brand Expedia, at the Expedia Group

prweek.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley are joined by Shiv Singh, SVP and GM of Brand Expedia at Expedia Group. 0:42 - Singh talks about returning to a more normal travel experience as pandemic restrictions are relaxed, repositioning Expedia as the “ultimate travel companion” and more.

www.prweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Svp#Svp#Gm#Brand Expedia#The Expedia Group#Prweek#23 02 Chris Foster#Omnicom Pr Group#Audi Of America#Omnicom Group#Fleishmanhillard
Related
phocuswire.com

Expedia Cruises looks to tech in push to be top agency in the sector

Expedia Cruises, a full-service leisure travel agency that is part of Expedia Group, is boosting its focus on technology as it aims to provide an omnichannel strategy that can meet the needs of all travelers. Company executives shared highlights of its efforts during the opening day of the Expedia Cruises...
yourvalley.net

Airbnb and Expedia Group’s Vrbo partner to address ‘party houses’

Airbnb and Vrbo, an Expedia Group company, has announced a partnership to develop the Community Integrity Program. The industry collaboration addresses community safety by sharing important information on listings and strengthening action on community threats posed by repeat “party house” offenders, according to a press release. Both companies worked separately,...
Businesssgbonline.com

Renfro Brands Acquired By The Renco Group

Renfro Brands, the sock manufacturer, announced new ownership with the private holding company, The Renco Group, Inc. Renfro’s brand portfolio includes Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl’s, Merrell, Copper Defense, Smartwool, Hot Sox, and K. Bell. Through The Renco Group’s decentralized business model, Renfro’s leadership will partner with The Renco...
TravelDailyNews.com

eRevMax attains Preferred Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group

LONDON - eRevMax, a leading hotel distribution technology provider, announced that it has been certified as the 2021 Expedia Group Preferred Connectivity Partner. This recognition underscores eRevMax’s focus on building and maintaining a high-quality connection that empowers RateTiger customers to grow their businesses on the Expedia Group marketplace. Preferred Connectivity...
SKIFT

Airbnb Edges Expedia Brand in Online Travel’s Top TV Ad Spenders so Far in 2021

Both Airbnb and Expedia.com are leaning into U.S. TV advertising in their biggest campaigns in years. Many millennials may not watch traditional TV these days, but the medium is still an important part of brands’ advertising mix. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other...
eWeek

Interview with HPE Greenlake SVP & GM Keith White | eSPEAKS

The general manager of HPE GreenLake discusses the rapid changes in the cloud market, including how cloud users are focusing on growth past-pandemic. James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire. Keith White on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KeithWhite_HPE. eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews. eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/. eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau.
BusinessJust-style.com

Global Fashion Group names Dafiti CEO

Farber will lead the online platform in Latin America (LATAM) into its next decade of growth. He most recently served as Boticario Group’s vice president, responsible for retail operations, brand and product development, channel strategy, and commercial relationships. Throughout his 11 year tenure at Boticario Group, Farber was involved in...
bizneworleans.com

Groups Host ‘Prosper Jefferson: Marketing, Advertising and Branding’

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber and the Jefferson Economic Development Commission will host “Proper Jefferson: Marketing, Advertising and Branding” at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the JEDCO Conference Center in Avondale, La. From a press release:. As savvy business owners know, an integrated marketing and branding strategy is vital...
StocksWKRB News

Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
prweek.com

Pitch Update: Expedia, Alstom, Hibana, Soho Housing and more

Expedia has appointed SEC Newgate to a wide-ranging brief for its Travel Partners Group arm in the UK. UK train manufacturer Alstom has rehired iNHouse Communications to support its public affairs. The agency started work with Alstom in July 2020, supporting both PA and PR work. It will now focus on a wide range of projects, including the company’s green agenda.
Businessdatarobot.com

DataRobot Expands C-Suite with New CPO, CTO, and CMO

With new additions, DataRobot prepares for next phase of hypergrowth and rounds out executive team. June 16, 2021 – BOSTON – DataRobot, the leader in Augmented Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Elise Leung Cole as the company’s first Chief People Officer (CPO). Cole, who joins DataRobot from Cisco, will oversee all people functions for DataRobot’s global workforce. Joining Cole on the executive leadership team are Michael Schmidt and Nick King, who have been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), respectively. These appointments arrive on the heels of several recent executive hires, major acquisitions, and platform enhancements for the rapidly growing technology leader.
Austin, TXmediapost.com

Jacuzzi Group Taps McGarrah Jessee For Branding, Creative Services

Austin, TX-based independent agency McGarrah Jessee has been named strategic partner for Jacuzzi Group. The agency remit includes branding and creative services. Jacuzzi Group, based in Chino Hills, CA, is a global manufacturer of eponymous premium spas, swim spas, whirlpool, soaking, bathtubs, showers, and related bathroom products. “After a thorough...
Axios

SVP Marketing

Charlotte Center City Partners seeks an SVP of Marketing to provide leadership and vision while designing, implementing, and monitoring effective marketing and communications strategies that support the CCCP vision and mission. Our ideal candidate is willing to apply their skills to mission-based work and has a solid marketing and communications background and work experience managing a team to execute a variety of projects end-to-end. The SVP of Marketing reports to the CEO and will oversee the internal Marketing Team. This role will also work closely with other members of the Executive Leadership Team to enhance the current brands within Charlotte Center City Partners and will be responsible for managing all marketing and communications initiatives to excellence, within deadline, on or under budget.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

The Fragrance Group Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

The Fragrance Group was founded as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Giardino Benessere, V Canto, Antonio Croce, Bois 1920, Nishane, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Advertising Services Market 2020 – Interpublic, Omnicom Group, WPP, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu Group

The Advertising Services Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Advertising Services Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Advertising Services Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
thedallasnews.net

Travel Management Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Concur, Certify, Expensify

Global & USA Travel Management Services Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global & USA Travel Management Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Concur, Certify, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Travelport, Signal Tours, CT Business Travel, CTMS Travel Group, Sure Corporate, Wexas Travel Management, Wings, SMT, Ctrip, TUI Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Elong, Qunar, Tuniu Corp, Appricity Corporation, Ariett, Basware, DATABASIC, 8common, Fraedom, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite, Nexonia, Paychex, Dolphin Dynamics, Skyjunxion & Trippeo Technologies.
modernreaders.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 439.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).