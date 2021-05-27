Cancel
Lifestyle

Beach Conditions

By marktremaine
macombgov.org
 8 days ago

For individual site sample results and beach monitoring data for Michigan go to Michigan BeachGuard System. To find out how you can help improve our lake, river, and stream water quality click here. Questions? If you have any questions, call us at 586-469-5236, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or...

health.macombgov.org
State
Michigan State
Lifestyle
Lifestylesmchd.org

Beach Monitoring

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) monitors the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County. Water quality findings are reported below under Current Water Quality Advisories. Community members may also call our Healthy Beach Hotline at (301) 475-4330, ext. SWIM (7946) for information.
Environmentmycanyonlake.com

May 21 Lake & River Conditions

Current Conditions as of 5:45 p.m. 1000 – 3000 cfs Extreme Caution; Tubing Not Recommended. 100 – 500 cfs Recreational flow- safe for all activities – tubing open for all levels of swimmers. 500 – 1000 cfs Use extreme caution – all activities questionable – flows of this magnitude are...
Travelislandfreepress.org

CHNS urges visitors to check rip current risk levels and beach condition forecasts before heading to beach

Every year, the Atlantic Ocean produces a number of safety challenges for underprepared visitors. Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) urges its visitors to check the National Weather Service’s beach forecast webpage before heading to the beach. The daily beach forecast at www.weather.gov/beach/mhx includes rip current risk levels and information about...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Red Flag Issued For Unsafe Conditions On Lake Superior Beaches

It's cold, it's windy, and it's kicking up possible dangerous conditions, the Duluth Fire Department has issued a RED FLAG WARNING. Not only are there dangerous conditions for boats, that have caused small craft warnings throughout the week but now the Duluth Fire Department is warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Beach Village

Live a quick 2 mile golf cart ride from the beach! Come and enjoy the peacefulness of this friendly community with desirable award-winning golf courses and local beaches, all nearby. Surfside Beach is less than two miles away, just a short drive with golf cart parking available! Soak up all that the Grand Strand and surrounding areas have to offer with some of South Carolina’s greatest recreational areas, including the Grand Park Athletic Complex, Indigo Creek Golf Club, and vacation spots located just a short drive from home. The community has an HOA and includes cable/internet and trash. Schedule a tour today to preview the new model home and the brand new six distinctive and affordable single-story and two-story floorplans from the popular American Dream Series. Each home ranges in size from approximately 1,520 – 2,535 square feet with three to six bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. These homes feature a contemporary design, with an open concept & comfortable spaces. Schedule a visit today to see our brand new model, and homes ready now for quick move-in! Text/Call (843) 471-9814 today to get the most up-to-date information on promotions, homesite availability, home designs, and more! For Customer Care Inquiries, please call 800-698-1929 or click here **Homeowner Testimonials** "Ronni was very helpful as this was a quick visit for us. We were in town, viewed various properties and signed contracts within 24 hours. So, there was follow up with Ronnie and she was professional, knowledgeable and timely in her responses. Tim was helpful after the settlement as it was remote." - February 2020 Homeowner "Ronni was terrific. Appreciated her all the way through closing!" - January 2020 Homeowner.
LifestyleSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sandcastle Beach

When Starts May 28; hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info 314-822-8900; magichouse.org. Visit the beach without traveling far from home with a trip to Sandcastle Beach...
Rockport, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Beach Please, Rockport Beach is Queen

Texas' Best Beach is in Rockport. Ya, I said it. We all know Texas is famous for its beaches and most of us can name Port A, Corpus, and Mustang Island off the top of our heads as likely making the list of favorite South Texas beaches, but did you know Rockport Beach is considered one of the best beaches in Texas? I say it is the Queen of Texas beaches.
TravelNRToday.com

Beach destinations

For many travelers, the return of warm weather means it’s time to start thinking about the beach. But picking a destination is more than simply searching for the best stretch of sand. To make your beach vacation special, you want to pick a spot that checks all your boxes, from shopping and dining to sightseeing and outdoor activities.
Redington Beach, FLBeach Beacon

Beach raking to resume in Redington Beach

REDINGTON BEACH — Commissioners here made a swift change of course May 19 over its decision to stop cleaning the beach, an action prompted by complaints and perceived threats of lawsuits. Commissioners decided to stop raking all parts of the beach May 4 after complaints by residents that town staff...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Rapid Conditioning Treatments

Flow's instantINTENSITY is a 30-second conditioning treatment that can be applied after shampooing, then rinsed out in a record amount of time. This new way of caring for dry hair is easy to add to a shower routine and it doesn't require the time commitment of most hair treatments. Unlike many hair masks that need somewhere between five to 30 minutes to work their magic, this fast-acting alternative delivers results in a matter of seconds. True to its name, the product can be rinsed after just 30 seconds.
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Dry conditions call for desperate measures

During a dry spell three years ago, Clay Hinnant and his cousin J.R. Hinnant fashioned a four-row wa... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Pasture Conditions By State

Pasture conditions improve to 28% good to excellent. Twenty eight percent (28%) of the pasture in the United States is rated as good or excellent, compared to 25% last week and 50% last year. Thirty three percent (33%) of the pasture in the United States is rated as fair, compared...
Interior Designbuffalospree.com

Beach in the basement

Travel was limited or non-existent this past year but having a home that feels like a vacation destination can evoke that getaway feeling. For Danielle Ciminelli, it was memories from trips past that drove design choices for her family’s newly renovated walkout basement. “We wanted to incorporate a lot of inspiration from our travels like Miami, Montauk, and Greece, using a lot of organic earthy materials,” she shares. “I drew a lot of inspiration from the 1 Hotel in Miami, which was designed by Meyer Davis. All their floors are concrete, with light white oaks and a lot of plaster. We wanted a beachy feel.”
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Dangerous rip current conditions in North Carolina, Virginia Beach

The National Weather Service is telling beachgoers to avoid the water Sunday in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks because of dangerous rip currents. Red flags were posted at Kitty Hawk around 10 a.m., according to Dare County Emergency Management. Swimming is not allowed. Swimming is also discouraged at all other area beaches including Duck, Southern Shores, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea ...
Wrightsville Beach, NCwrightsvillebeachmagazine.com

Breakfast at the Beach

Ahh, summer mornings at Wrightsville Beach. By 7 a.m. the smell of breakfast is already in the air. Lines are forming outside Adapt for the health gurus, and at Tower 7’s side window for Café Del Mar breakfast burritos. At The Workshop, there’s a line for panini pressed breakfast sandwiches and coffee.