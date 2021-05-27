Cancel
Computers

ColdQuanta Named to IBM Quantum Network to Help Research Quantum Computing Applications

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM has added ColdQuanta to its global community through which the latter will collaborate with other member companies, research laboratories and academic institutions to study practical applications of quantum computing and to advance the said technology. ColdQuanta said Wednesday it partnered with IBM and joined its Quantum Network to collaboratively...

blog.executivebiz.com
Person
Dan Caruso
