L3Harris to Support Army Depot’s Repair Work on USAF’s MQ-9 Drone Control System

Industry Leading Training. For Tomorrow’s Smart Buildings, Today!. It’s been 15 years since Control Depot (controldepotinc.com) opened its doors as the first dedicated building automation controls distributor in our area. Since that time, we’ve grown and evolved into the premier controls distributor in the Midwest and a leader in building technology solutions. You may ask…”What is building automation?” Simply put, a building automation system provides control of the HVAC, lighting, and safety systems in a building. The more familiar terms for many are “Smart Building” or “Smart Home” and it is also synonymous with the term Internet of Things (IoT). Control Depot provides innovative, cost-effective solutions and designs across the entire spectrum of building types in both the commercial and residential markets. Whether your needs are basic replacement components or a fully-integrated solution, our team provides the expertise, technologies, and support you need to get the job done right. Our overall goal is to provide you with systems that ensure comfort, provide safety, enhance your overall productivity, and save you energy and money through efficiency. That is what you can expect when working with Control Depot.