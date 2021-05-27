Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

L3Harris to Support Army Depot’s Repair Work on USAF’s MQ-9 Drone Control System

By Nichols Martin
ExecutiveBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL3Harris Technologies will help Tobyhanna Army Depot repair segments a ground-based control center that the U.S. Air Force uses to communicate with and control an intelligence-gathering unmanned aircraft system. The company and the depot will jointly work on line repairable units that are portions of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft’s ground...

