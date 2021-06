Genovesi comes from Rockwell Automation, where he held multiple senior roles since moving to the company from Siemens in 1989. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president, enterprise accounts and software, and was responsible for Rockwell Automation’s software strategy and strategic partnerships. Prior to that role he led the Enterprise Software and Process Business where he scaled revenue and earnings, significantly shifting businesses performance. Genovesi comes to Adapdix with a proven track record in industrial enterprise software leadership, having worked with Fortune 500 companies to realize their digital transformation goals. Genovesi will play a vital role in Adapdix’s rapid expansion and global adoption plan through his internal leadership and development of external relations with strategic partners.