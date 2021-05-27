Cancel
AWS Partners With Carahsoft, Buurst on Data Migration Efforts to Cloud; Craig Abod Quoted

By William McCormick
ExecutiveBiz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuurst announced on Thursday that it was named by Amazon Web Services‘ public sector business as a strategic provider for smart data migration. AWS, Buurst and Carahsoft will work to help public sector organizations migrate data to AWS cloud-native services. “Working with Buurst and AWS allows our public-sector customers to...

blog.executivebiz.com
