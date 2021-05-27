Cancel
Fluor-Backed NuScale Power Secures $20M Investment From Japan-based IHI; David Constable Quoted

By Carol Collins
ExecutiveBiz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHI, a Japan-based heavy-industry manufacturer, has completed its $20 million investment in NuScale Power and will serve as global manufacturing partner of the Oregon-headquartered small modular reactor technology provider as part of the agreement. IHI’s investment will also allow the Japanese engineering company to deliver steel plate reinforced concrete wall...

