Woolpert to Collect Geospatial Data at Air Force Installations; Greg Fox Quoted

The most important part of this wasn't even in the article or even in the link. The important part is that the drone can be CARRIER BASED. What this allows is for Navy fighters, operating from a carrier, to be refueled by drones that are presumably also operating from the same carrier. This means that the Navy isn't tied to some complex logistics chain involving the Air Force and its (admittedly much higher capacity) KC-135 tankers. So now the carriers can operate as completely(?) independent strike forc.