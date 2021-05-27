Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Woolpert to Collect Geospatial Data at Air Force Installations; Greg Fox Quoted

By Angeline Leishman
ExecutiveBiz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force has selected Woolpert to collect four-band imagery and linear-mode data at nine military installations located in Alaska. Under a one-year task order, the company will perform geospatial data collection work using light detection and ranging technology for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center-led Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services program, Woolpert said Wednesday.

blog.executivebiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#U S Air Force#Air Combat#Data Management#Military Installations#Project Management#Aerial Imagery#The U S Air Force#Kodiak Mapping#Geospatial Information#Lidar Data#Technology#Simulation#Airborne Imagery#Usaf Base Images#Military Service#Service Personnel#Flight Safety Management#Infrastructure#Program Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militaryverticalmag.com

Curtiss-Wright selected by Lockheed Martin to upgrade U.S. Navy helicopter computers

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 17 seconds. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division announced that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin to provide its modular open-systems approach (MOSA) computers and video processing modules to upgrade the mission computer and flight management computer (MC/FMC) on the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopters. The use of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS)-based MOSA solutions and commercial best practices will deliver cost-effective new capabilities and support more economical and timely upgrades of the helicopter’s avionics systems. Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this upgrade program is representative of its ability to rapidly and cost-effectively modernize legacy military platforms with open-standards solutions. The initial contract is valued at $24 million. The estimated lifetime value of the contract is $70 million. Under the multi-year contract, shipments began in December 2020.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Woolpert Contracted by USACE for $22M Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District has signed Woolpert to an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity architecture and engineering services contract to provide photogrammetry, lidar, remote sensing, surveying, GIS, data development and mapping worldwide. The five-year, capacity contract has a value of $22 million. Woolpert Vice President and...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

LookingGlass to Provide DOD With Cyber Threat Intell, Analytics Tool; Gilman Louie Quoted

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has secured a five-year contract from the Department of Defense to provide the U.S. military with its cyber threat intelligence and analytics platform. The company said Monday its scoutSuite platform provides cybersecurity analysts with a threat modeling environment to process and operationalize threat intelligence and other compromise-related...
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

Drone Refuels US Navy Fighter Jet In Midair For the First Time

The most important part of this wasn't even in the article or even in the link. The important part is that the drone can be CARRIER BASED. What this allows is for Navy fighters, operating from a carrier, to be refueled by drones that are presumably also operating from the same carrier. This means that the Navy isn't tied to some complex logistics chain involving the Air Force and its (admittedly much higher capacity) KC-135 tankers. So now the carriers can operate as completely(?) independent strike forc.
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

USAF Prepares for Over-the-Horizon Operations After Afghanistan Withdrawal

USAF is prioritizing an enduring presence across the Middle East as the U.S. prepares for “over-the-horizon” operations following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Acting Air Force Secretary John P. Roth told members of the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee on June 8 the Air Force’s direct war funding takes a hit in its 2022 budget request, reflecting the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan. Roth said funding for “day-to-day operations” decreases about a billion dollars in 2022, though the department still budgeted “about $10 billion” for an “enduring presence” in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Subsidiary Lands $495M Marine Corps Contract for Logistics, Repair Services

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary was awarded a five-year, $495 million contract to provide logistics and repair services for all U.S. Marine Corps ground equipment. The contract requires Raytheon Intelligence and Space to deliver over 10,000 repaired parts annually to sustain the Marines’ combat and tactical ground equipment, including armored vehicles, ground radars and communications systems, the company said Tuesday.
Aerospace & DefenseMiddletown Press

Aviation lighting company gets $23M contract with Air Force

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A solar aviation lighting company in Tilton has received a $23.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to upgrade airfield lighting systems, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Monday. Avlite will manufacture and deliver the lighting, which can be rapidly deployed for aircraft landings. Each system...
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Senator Stabenow Statement on Air Force F-35 Basing Decision

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow today made the following statement regarding the U.S. Air Force’s decision to select Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas as the preferred location to host the long-term F-35 Foreign Military Sales training missions. “I strongly disagree with the Air Force’s decision. Selfridge...
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

Will the US Air Force Use SpaceX's Starship for Speedy Cargo Deliveries?

The U.S. Air Force wants to invest $38 million next year in projects under the heading "Rocket Cargo." Ars Technica reports that Air Force is already spending $9.7 million on the projects, "but seeks to increase that total for the coming year as it moves into the test phase of the program. The funds will have to be approved by Congress as part of its budget deliberation process this summer and fall."
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Northrop Demos Advanced Networking Systems at Northern Edge Joint Exercise

Northrop Grumman has participated in the Northern Edge joint exercise and showcased its advanced networking technologies aimed at supporting the communication and information sharing of warfighters and military units. The company said Friday it has demonstrated its Freedom targeting pod and Freedom radios using three separate platforms. James Conroy, Northrop’s...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Department of the Air Force announces fourth Vanguard program

The Department of the Air Force announced June 4 the designation of Rocket Cargo as the fourth Vanguard program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio identified in the DAF 2030 Science and Technology strategy for the next decade. Additionally, the U.S. Space Force was designated as the...
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

Akima Logistics Services is Positioned to Support Air Force Aviation for Years to Come

Akima Logistics Services aims to turn the complexity of government aerospace logistics into easy and effective solutions for its customers. A small business among Akima’s portfolio of 40 companies, ALS combines strategic investments in personnel and a commitment to delivering high quality work to establish itself as a trusted provider of logistics services capable of handling large, multi-site aircraft work.