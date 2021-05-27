Woolpert to Collect Geospatial Data at Air Force Installations; Greg Fox Quoted
The U.S. Air Force has selected Woolpert to collect four-band imagery and linear-mode data at nine military installations located in Alaska. Under a one-year task order, the company will perform geospatial data collection work using light detection and ranging technology for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center-led Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services program, Woolpert said Wednesday.blog.executivebiz.com