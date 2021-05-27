Apex Legends Heirloom Shards: Drop rate and how to find Heirloom Shards explained

Respawn Entertainment has responded to player criticism over the high prices of cosmetic items in Apex Legends. Free-to-play games are governed by their own laws - in order to make money on these "free" titles, developers fill them with a mass of optional micropayments. In Apex Legends distributed on the basis of this business model is similar, but developers from Respawn Entertainment clearly exaggerated, because the community has long complained about the high prices of cosmetic elements. In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, Ryan K. Rigney, communications director for the American developer, explainedwhy you have to pay for skins in Apex so much.