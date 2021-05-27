Apex Legends Heirloom Shards: Drop rate and how to find Heirloom Shards explained
Apex Legends' Heirloom Shards is the rarest currency type available, used to redeem unique cosmetic items for a select number of legends. These ultra-rare cosmetics are available both as an unlockable set of three during Collection Events, or as bundles up for purchase on the Heirloom Store. The catch is that outside these specific instances, Heirloom Shards are required to obtain these items, which is a rather elusive currency.www.eurogamer.net