CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccines

The chain of pharmacy stores, CVS, announced a new sweepstakes initiative on Thursday to promote vaccination against COVID-19 among the population. The company acknowledged vaccine hesitancy among some members of the community in a statement, saying, “According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.”CVS announced “that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.”