Feather River College seeks applicants for Board seat

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facilities Maintenance Project at Quincy Jr/S. High School, 6 Quincy Junction Rd, Quincy, CA 95971. Bid Package PU2021.9.4A – MSB Replacement Site Work. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above‑stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “PUSD Facilities Maintenance Project at Quincy Jr/Sr High School, 6 Quincy Junction Rd, Quincy, CA 95971. Bid Package PU2021.9.4A – MSB Replacement Site Work. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.