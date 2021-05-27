Cancel
Quincy, CA

Feather River College seeks applicants for Board seat

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePursuant to California Education Code Section 5091 and 5092, the Board of Trustees of Feather River Community College District announces a vacancy in Trustee District I (Graeagle, Portola) effective May 18, 2021. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must be 1) a registered voter in Plumas...

