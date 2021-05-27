Cancel
“Regular People” in the Civil Rights Movement: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Dorothy Yancy, Part II

By Edge Leadership
nonprofitquarterly.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this first session, Dr. Harvey interviews a mentor and esteemed scholar, activist, and beloved educator, Dr. Dorothy Yancy. In this excerpt, they explore stories of the Civil Rights Movement from her perspective as an actor in it. They discuss her personal relationships with legends like Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Ella Baker.

