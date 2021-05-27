“Regular People” in the Civil Rights Movement: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Dorothy Yancy, Part II

Toward the end of a letter to Albert Murray written from Greensboro on April 9, 1953 while on a Black colleges tour, Ralph Ellison tells his fellow Tuskegee alumnus that his next stop is going to be Fisk University in Nashville. There, he intends to talk about “minority provincialism as a problem for the creative writer.” The idea of the talk comes to Ellison in part as a response to Fisk’s head librarian and writer Arna Bontempts, who, Ellison continues, “hinted in SRL that I had created another stereotype.” Ellison’s goal is to “point out where the so-called new negro boys crapped up the picture.” Clearly, he had no use for them. “I don’t know why those guys want to mess with a contentious Mose like me anyway: I done told them I ain’t no gentleman, black or white,” he writes before closing with his own declaration of artistic independence, “and I definitely ain’t colored when it comes to writing.”