Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Grosse Pointe Farms officials dish on new summer dining options at Pier Park

By K. Michelle Moran
candgnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROSSE POINTE FARMS — Visitors to Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms won’t have to pack their own meals and beverages this summer — at least not on the weekends. With the recent retirement of longtime concession stand operator Richard “Dick” Graves, city officials had been hoping to find a new vendor to operate the stand and supply residents with food and beverages during the summer season. While finding a single vendor has thus far proven to be impossible, the city announced on its Facebook page May 21 that it would have different food trucks providing a variety of dining options — including ice cream, barbecue and burritos — from Fridays through Sundays between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. each day. Food truck service will start when the park opens for the summer over Memorial Day weekend.

www.candgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grosse Pointe, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Dining#Food Drink#Street Food#Street Vendors#Food Trucks#Local Food#National Park Service#Meltdown Creamery#Farms City Council#Zoom#National Coney Island#Pier Park#Barbecue#Food Truck Service#Meals#Refreshments#Memorial Day Weekend#Sundays#Burritos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Grosse Pointe, MIDetroit News

Homestyle: Grosse Pointe house, a former telephone company, offers best of both worlds

“I put an offer in the same day,” Cindy Riney O’Reilly says of her first look a little more than a year ago at the unusual Grosse Pointe house she now calls home. “My two children and I had recently moved from Southern California, where we lived in a lovely historic town in a 1924 Colonial Revival Bungalow. We had porch parties and summer Olympics and old town parades,” she explained of their past residence and community. “It was not a small task to get my kids excited to restart in a totally new house and town.”
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Casting call

The Grosse Pointe News is gearing up for its first In-Shore Fishing Classic, which kicks off at 6 a.m. Thursday, May 27, and runs until 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Participants, divided into two age groups – 12 and younger, and 13 and older – may fish as much or as little as they want for Muskie, pike and bass. Each week, the angler who reels in the longest fish wins a prize; entries will not be judged by weight.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Area Activities

Lakeshore Senior Living hosts the Facebook Live Q&A, “Ask the Therapist,” with Ramy Yacoub of Sphinx Home Care, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, and “Coffee Break Chat with Rachel,” with Sales and Marketing Manager Rachel Nagorsen, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call (586) 218-6228. The Helm.
Grosse Pointe, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Looking Back: Once known for cherries, the Grosse Pointes work to preserve their historic character

This story is part of an occasional series about historic preservation in metro Detroit’s historic communities. In French, the name Grosse Pointe means ‘large point.’ The area on the southeast side of Michigan is split into five different cities, Grosse Pointe Park, City of Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Farms, and Grosse Pointe Shores. In its beginning, and much like in the neighboring areas, the land of the Grosse Pointes was swampy, but French settlers soon realized that under the mud was a thick layer of clay.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

GPAAS hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser

Families looking for a hearty meal this Saturday morning also have the opportunity to make a heartfelt gesture to the Harper Woods K-9 Program. The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society hosts a pancake take-out breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Redeemer United Methodist Church, 20633 Vernier, at Harper in Harper Woods.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Our View: A worthy achievement

The Central Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library finally has the designation it deserves: a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. It wasn’t all that long ago, in 2006 and well within the memory of many Grosse Pointers, that the library board proposed razing the building in order to build a bigger branch with underground parking. The community rose up, essentially vetoing the idea, and ever since the building has been progressing to the current honor in fits and starts.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Public works open house slated May 22

CITY OF GROSSE POINTE — Following the completion of its new public works building in October, the City will host an open house at the facility off Maumee from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The event coincides with city council naming the week of May 16 Public Works...
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Jazzing up the neighborhood: Band rehearsals bring live music to Cloverly

Music and entertaining have long been a part of Gary Greenfelder’s life. The Grosse Pointe Farms resident picked up the trumpet in fourth grade and never looked back. He studied music, first at Wayne State University, then at Oakland University; however, “I never finished music school,” he said. “I joined a show group and went on the road. Then I lived in California four years, 1979 to 1983. After two or three years there, I realized I wasn’t enjoying music as much anymore. It was too competitive and stressful. So I went back to school and got my CPA.”
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Richard J. Gagnon

Longtime Grosse Pointe resident Richard J. Gagnon died Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born in 1935, in Dearborn. Richard earned a degree in fine arts at Michigan State University. He worked on Madison Avenue in New York City and returned to the Detroit area a few years after he married Carol Hennecke.
Detroit, MIGrosse Pointe News

Virginia Augusta (Darbe) Humble

Virginia Augusta Darbe Humble, a feisty Leo, was welcomed by God into the world on August 6, 1920. Known to all who loved her as Ginny, she was born in Detroit and spent 100 remarkable years in her beloved Michigan. Ginny died with her son by her side on May 2, 2021, at 11:57 PM, at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, MI.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Covid outbreaks hit 17 Metro Detroit schools; 46 students test positive

A dozen Oakland County schools report 34 Covid cases since late April, affecting 32 students from elementary through high school grades. In Madison Heights, the virus infected two cafeteria workers. Rochester Hills is hardest-hit, with nine eighth-graders at West Middle School testing positive and four affected at Stoney Creek High.