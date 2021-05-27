Grosse Pointe Farms officials dish on new summer dining options at Pier Park

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Visitors to Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms won’t have to pack their own meals and beverages this summer — at least not on the weekends. With the recent retirement of longtime concession stand operator Richard “Dick” Graves, city officials had been hoping to find a new vendor to operate the stand and supply residents with food and beverages during the summer season. While finding a single vendor has thus far proven to be impossible, the city announced on its Facebook page May 21 that it would have different food trucks providing a variety of dining options — including ice cream, barbecue and burritos — from Fridays through Sundays between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. each day. Food truck service will start when the park opens for the summer over Memorial Day weekend.