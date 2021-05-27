Initiative gives Barcroft students cleaner, drier alternative for out-of-doors education
Students at Barcroft Elementary School will now be able to comfortably sit outside during outdoor classes thanks to a project coordinated by Mary Sanders, coordinator for Healthy Community Action Team Arlington and a founding member of the Arlington Living Schoolyard Initiative (ALSI).