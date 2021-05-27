newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing to pay $17 million to settle plane production issues

By DAVID KOENIG
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N274F_0aDYT3Xl00

Federal officials say Boeing will pay at least $17 million and take steps to fix production problems on its 737 jets, including the Max.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the settlement covers the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some Boeing 737 NG and 737 Max planes built between 2015 and 2019.

The settlement, while not a large sum for Boeing — the company had $15 billion in revenue in 2020, a down year — is the latest black eye for the iconic American manufacturer. Boeing is still struggling to recover from two deadly crashes that led to a long grounding of Max jets worldwide and other problems that have plagued the Max and other aircraft models.

The FAA said Boeing will pay the $17 million civil penalty within 30 days and could be hit with about $10 million in additional fines if it fails to take steps including preventing the use of unapproved parts. The FAA said Boeing also must analyze whether the company and its suppliers are ready to safely raise production rates for the 737.

A Boeing spokesman said the company “fully resolved” the problems in its production system and supply chain. “We continue to devote time and resources to improving safety and quality performance across our operations,” including ensuring that employees comply with regulatory requirements, the spokesman, Ivan Gale, said.

The settlement covers issues previously identified by the FAA. The agency had proposed a $19.7 million penalty for Boeing's use of unapproved sensors on nearly 800 planes and $9.3 million for installing unapproved wing panels on more than 300 planes including Max jets and an older 737 model called the NG. The wing panels provide extra lift during takeoff and landing, and ones made by a Boeing contractor had failed a quality test.

In January, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion to avoid possible criminal prosecution for deceiving regulators about the safety of the Max. It faces lawsuits filed by families of passengers killed in the Max crashes.

Since the FAA cleared the Max to return to flight late last year, more than 100 newly built ones were idled by a problem with electrical grounding of some cockpit equipment. Boeing also held up deliveries of the larger 787 jet for several months because of a flaw in how panels of the carbon-fiber fuselage were joined.

This month, two leaders of the House Transportation Committee said they are requesting more information from Boeing and the FAA about those recent problems.

Shares of Chicago-based Boeing Co. rose $9.33, or almost 4%, to close Thursday at $250.70 after the CEO of its largest customer, Southwest Airlines, said the airline has room to add nearly 500 new planes in the coming years. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told The Dallas Morning News that the airline will need more planes after adding new destinations and restoring its network after the coronavirus pandemic slowdown that hit travel last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
51K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Planes#Aircraft#Production Company#Southwest Airlines#American#Ng#The Dallas Morning News#Associated Press#Chicago Based Boeing Co#Production Problems#Production Rates#Deliveries#Suppliers#Revenue#Regulators#Jets#Supply#Employees#Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairlineratings.com

US regulator halts Boeing 787 deliveries over production issues

US research analyst Bernstein has reported that the WSJ is reporting that Boeing’s 787 deliveries have been halted by the FAA. “The WSJ reported that this delay is because the FAA has requested more information. surrounding Boeing’s proposed solution to previously identified quality issues. This delivery shutdown should not have...
Aerospace & Defensethewealthrace.com

Boeing ordered to pay £12,000,000 fine over problems with 737 planes

US regulators have slapped Boeing with a $17 million (£12m) wonderful over issues with lots of of its 737 Max planes. The Federal Aviation Administration discovered the corporate put in tools containing unnaproved sensors on 759 Boeing 737 Max and Subsequent Technology planes. It additionally put in doubtlessly defective wing...
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

Boeing in talks with FAA regarding undelivered 787 Dreamliners

Boeing announced on Friday it was providing the US Federal Aviation Administration with more information regarding undelivered 787 Dreamliners. According to the Wall Street Journal, sources close to the matter said that Boeing was "working to provide the FAA with additional information concerning the analysis and documentation associated with the verification work on undelivered 787s."
IndustryCNBC

Boeing to pay $17 million in FAA settlement over 737 Max, NG equipment

Boeing will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after it installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 Max and NG aircraft that contained sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday. Boeing has agreed to a number of corrective actions, including conducting safety risk-management...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Boeing to Pay FAA Penalties Related to 737 Jet Production Problems - WSJ

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-to-pay-faa-penalties-related-to-737-jet-production-problems-11622113200 on Thursday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
EconomyFOXBusiness

Boeing to pay at least $17M to settle enforcement cases on 737

Boeing Co. has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said. The settlement, which involves production problems that took place from 2015 to 2019 with the narrow-body passenger jet, comes as...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Boeing Settles with FAA on 737 Penalties

Boeing has reached a settlement agreement with the FAA that calls for it to pay at least $17 million in penalties in connection with production deficiencies the agency determined compromised safety in the 737 Max and NG. In a statement released Thursday, the FAA said it found that the manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing guidance system sensors not approved for that equipment; submitted 178 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for airworthiness certification after installing “potentially” nonconforming slat tracks; and improperly marked those slat tracks.
Industryhawaiinewsnow.com

FAA hits Boeing with $17 million fine for 737 wing issue

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has fined Boeing for an issue with some of its 737 jets. On Thursday, the agency announced the aircraft manufacturer will be fined $17 million over a faulty wing part. The problem was revealed in 2019 and affects some of Boeing’s planes including the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

British Airways Boeing 777 vs 787 – What Plane Is More Comfortable?

British Airways, like many airlines, operates both the Boeing 777 and the newer 787 on its long haul routes. The 787 was promised as a modern aircraft, with improvements to passenger comfort and facilities. While it offers a stylish and upgraded cabin, the race to pack in more seats may mean it is not as comfortable for some. Let’s compare which is the more comfortable.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Congress seeks Boeing records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

WASHINGTON -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking...
Congress & Courtsaudacy.com

Lawmakers quiz Boeing, FAA about recent issues with planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two key members of Congress are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about production problems with two of the company’s most popular airliners. The lawmakers are focusing on the Boeing 737 Max and a larger plane, the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. House...