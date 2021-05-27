U23 Men's Freeestyle World Team Trials preview

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets went 1-1 in their first two NCAA Tournament games in order to square off against the Indiana State Sycamores in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. Tech beat the Sycamores to start the weekend, but then fell by one to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s matinee was the best performance of the tournament by far for the Beesball team, as the Jackets shutout ISU 9-0. Andy Archer went for a complete game, allowing just four hits after the team allowed 11 in Friday’s matchup. This was a big win for the Jackets, as it allowed them to face Vanderbilt later on Sunday evening.