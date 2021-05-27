U23 Men's Freeestyle World Team Trials preview

Cancel
Feature photo of Tony Cassioppi courtesy of Tony Rotundo/Wrestlers are Warriors. The men’s freestyle U23 World Team Trials take place Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. The tournament is loaded with some of the nation’s top college talent, who will all be vying for a spot to represent the Red, White and Blue in Belgrade, Serbia this November. The tournament will be streamed in its entirety live on FloWrestling.

www.teamusa.org
