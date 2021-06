LaFAYETTE — The 25th annual Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be taking place this coming weekend at the Chambers County Agricultural Park, located between Highways 77 and 431 on LaFayette’s north side. There will be 7 p.m. CDT shows on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for those between 4 and 12 years of age. It’s free to children age 3 and younger.