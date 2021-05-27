RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 113
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: May 27
th
, 2021
RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY
TO: RESIDENTS OF HIALEAH LIVING IN THE AREA
North: NE 2nd Place
South: NE 1st Place
East: NE 7th Avenue
West: NE 6th Avenue
The May 24
th
, 2021 “Precautionary Water Advisory”, due to a water
distribution system repair at 640 NE 2 Pl is hereby rescinded following the
satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water
is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Hialeah, Department
of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.
City of Hialeah
Department of Public Works