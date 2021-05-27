Cancel
RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 113

Posted by 
Hialeah, Florida
 9 days ago

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: May 27

th

, 2021

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY

TO: RESIDENTS OF HIALEAH LIVING IN THE AREA

North: NE 2nd Place

South: NE 1st Place

East: NE 7th Avenue

West: NE 6th Avenue

The May 24

th

, 2021 “Precautionary Water Advisory”, due to a water

distribution system repair at 640 NE 2 Pl is hereby rescinded following the

satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water

is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Hialeah, Department

of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.

City of Hialeah

Department of Public Works

ABOUT

Hialeah has the highest percentage of Cuban and Cuban American residents of any city in the United States, at 73.37% of the population, making them a typical and prominent feature of the city's culture. All Hispanics make up 95.64% of the city's population, the second-highest percentage of a Hispanic population in a U.S. city with over 100,000 citizens.

