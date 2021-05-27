RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 113

6/2/21 Update Re: Water Main Break @ 824 Club Drive: Thank you for your continued patience as we work to repair the water main break. If you are in need of bottled water, city staff will be delivering bottled water to the club house in the High Point community this afternoon. Crews have been working diligently to repair the water main break that occurred late yesterday afternoon. As work continues, we ask residents citywide, who use drinking water for irrigation, to temporarily refrain from irrigating their lawns (this doesn’t apply to residents who use reclaimed water for irrigation). Water service has been uninterrupted with minimal impacts to water pressure and this will help ensure water service continues throughout the duration of the repairs. As a reminder a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for all properties south of North Drive, between Circle Drive, Club Drive, and Evans Road is in effect and will remain in effect until further notice. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to call (561) 243-7312.