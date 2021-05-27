Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, WI

VACANCY OPEN FOR WARD 1 COUNCILOR

coawi.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Clerk of the City of Ashland is accepting letters of interest from Ward #1 residents who wish to be considered to fill the vacancy of Ward 1 Councilor due to a resignation. The individual appointed by the Council to fill the vacancy for Ward 1 will be a...

coawi.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ashland, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Elector#The Ashland City Clerk#The Common Council#Council Vacancy For Ward#Ashland City#Applicants#Main Street#Deliberation#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Ironwood, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Marijuana business site plan reviewed

Ironwood — Proposed site plans for a marijuana retail store and a separate growing location were reviewed by the Ironwood Planning Commission at a May 6 meeting, along with approving previously reviewed plans for another retail and grow operation that will now move to a competitive scoring phase. Mark Ryan...