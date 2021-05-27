Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

On the road again – Philly-area residents are bringing travel back with plans for Memorial Day weekend

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 11 days ago

PHILADELPHIA—Travel is making a comeback. As proof, approximately 450,000 people living in the Philadelphia 5 county area will bring travel back and venture 50 miles or more from their homes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA Mid-Atlantic is projecting. Ninety-four percent of those traveling will do so by automobile. Many people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing in the U.S. and the country continues to take steps to put the pandemic behind us.

