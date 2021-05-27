Cancel
Father blasts ‘cruel’ Covid rules that meant he found his 19-month-old son had cancer in car park

By Distinct Today
distincttoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father has slammed the ‘cruel’ Covid rules that meant he found out his 19-month-old son had leukaemia in a hospital car park. Carson Josephson is 19 months old and needs regular treatment at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff. But his father Jason is unable to join him and...

distincttoday.net
Posted by
Amomama

Father of 5 Dies after Month-Long Battle with COVID-19 and Refusing to Get the Vaccine

Just weeks after deciding not to receive the vaccine with his wife, a father of five from Michigan passed away from complications linked to COVID-19 earlier this month. On May 13, 2021, Antwone Rivers passed away. Those who know him describe him as "a superhero dad" for his five children, age one to thirteen. Loved ones of Rivers said he grew up in difficult circumstances.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.
Indianewsatw.com

Kashmir: A father digging up the ground to find his missing son

Nine months after his son’s abduction, a father continues to look for closure in India’s Kashmir. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Jonesboro, ARkjnbtv.com

Physician's 13-year-old son of the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO,AR- As a physician, medical leader, and parent, hearing the news of the Pfizer vaccine being available to those aged 12-15 is exciting. NYITCOM Dr. Shane Speights 13-year-old son, Parker Speights was among the first in line to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Parker says this was something he was looking forward to.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children mimicking Kawasaki disease

Arch Cardiovasc Dis. 2021 May 24:S1875-2136(21)00091-7. doi: 10.1016/j.acvd.2021.04.005. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has been characterized by high transmission rates and high mortality in adults with predisposing factors, including age>70 years, obesity, diabetes, systemic hypertension and other underlying diseases. During the second week of viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome can occur and carries high mortality. Unlike most common respiratory viruses, children seem to be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and generally develop mild disease with low mortality. However, clusters of severe shock associated with high levels of cardiac biomarkers and unusual vasoplegia requiring inotropes, vasopressors and volume loading have recently been described. Both the clinical symptoms (i.e. high and persistent fever, gastrointestinal disorders, skin rash, conjunctival injection and dry cracked lips) and the biological signs (e.g. elevated C-reactive protein/procalcitonin and high levels of ferritinaemia) mimicked Kawasaki disease. In most cases, intravenous immunoglobin therapy improved cardiac function and led to full recovery within a few days. Adjunctive steroid therapy and sometimes biotherapy (e.g. anti-interleukin 1Ra and anti-interleukin 6 monoclonal antibodies) were often necessary. Although almost all children fully recovered within a week, some of them later developed coronary artery dilation or aneurysm. Thus, a new “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” related to SARS-CoV-2 has recently been described. Similarities with Kawasaki disease and the physiopathology of this syndrome still need further exploration.
Public Healthaappublications.org

Post–COVID-19 Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis in a 17-Month-Old

Neurologic manifestations of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pediatric patients have been reported in the acute and postinfectious stages of coronavirus disease 2019. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) typically presents in children after a viral illness at a mean age of 3 to 7 years. A total of 60% to 90% of literature-reported pediatric patients with ADEM have minimal to no neurologic deficits at long-term follow-up. We present a 17-month-old developmentally typical girl with parental complaints of irritability, upper extremity weakness, and gait disturbance. She presented to the hospital afebrile and irritable with right-sided nasolabial fold flattening, neck stiffness, left upper extremity rigidity, right upper extremity paresis, bilateral lower extremity hyperreflexia, and truncal ataxia. During her hospital course, she became somnolent with autonomic instability and was transferred to intensive care. Contrasted brain MRI revealed diffuse patchy T2 hyperintensities without contrast enhancement. Nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction and serum antibody testing results were positive. Cerebral spinal fluid analysis was unremarkable. Respiratory viral panel and autoimmune encephalitis and demyelinating disorders panel results were negative. She was started on high-dose methylprednisolone and intravenous immunoglobulin, with improvement in mental status, focal deficits, and ambulation. After hospital discharge, she received inpatient rehabilitation for 2 weeks and at 2 month follow-up had a full neurologic recovery. We report the youngest case of postinfectious ADEM due to SARS-CoV-2 in a toddler. Early recognition of autoimmune and inflammatory complications of SARS-CoV-2 is vital for early aggressive immunomodulatory treatment and, consequently, improved morbidity in these patients.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Rapid Re-transplantation Safety following Early Kidney Graft Loss.

Early graft loss is a devastating kidney transplant complication associated with high mortality and an increased risk of sensitization to antigens from the failed graft. Moreover, if rapid re-transplantation were to occur, given that the human leukocyte antigen antibodies identification may not be reliable until several weeks after transplantation, the recipient’s immunological status would be uncertain. Hence, there could be an increased immunological risk. To date, there is no information on whether a rapid re-transplantation after early graft loss, without a new reliable anti-HLA determination, is safe.
CancerMedscape News

Cancer in Kids May Present as Musculoskeletal Symptoms, Complicating Diagnosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Childhood cancer may present with musculoskeletal symptoms that mimic the features of rheumatic diseases, especially juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), potentially leading to misdiagnosis, diagnostic delay and inappropriate use of glucocorticoids and immunosuppressive drugs, caution researchers in Italy. "These findings confirm the high frequency of musculoskeletal...
Posted by
Daily Mail

The cruellest twist of fate: Doctor who spent her life helping cancer patients dies of the disease after a headache led to terminal diagnosis - leaving her heartbroken husband to raise their two kids alone

A heartbroken father-of-two will raise his young daughters alone after their mother, who worked as a cancer specialist, lost a five-year battle with the disease that spread from her lungs to her brain and central nervous system. When Sharlyn Kang, from Wollongong on the NSW south coast, started getting headaches...
Healthzenger.news

Paracetamol Promising For Premature Babies: Australian Study

RANDWICK, Australia — A clinical trial conducted by a Sydney hospital could change the way premature babies born with a common heart condition are treated. The peer-reviewed trial involved giving the babies paracetamol. The heart problem, patent ductus arteriosus, is a medical condition in which extra blood flows to the...