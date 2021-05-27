CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans in the stands for Canada Sevens

Cover picture for the articleIt has been confirmed, if all goes as planned as Canada’s vaccinations are rising and with Covid-19 cases dropping. The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Canada sevens will have fans in the stands for the highly anticipated next edition of the leg. Fans are said to be allowed to...

