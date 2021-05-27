Surreal Watercolor Illustrations Shake Back and Forth in Marija Tiurina’s Chaotic Stereograms
Longtime Colossal readers will recognize the surreal, fictionalized scenes illustrated by Marija Tiurina (previously). Whether a bizarre mishmash of thoughts from quarantine or a crowded parallel universe in North London, Tiurina's works are a seemingly endless exploration of mystery, delight, and general chaos, themes the London-based illustrator continues in her new series Stereogramos—the title is a portmanteau blending the "Spanish world for a bouquet (of endless objects and limbs, in my case) and '-os' ending that is typical to the worlds of plural female form in Lithuanian language," she says.