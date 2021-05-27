Surreal Watercolor Illustrations Shake Back and Forth in Marija Tiurina’s Chaotic Stereograms

Time and again, across the body of artist Ali Banisadr’s work, a viewer witnesses in his paintings a thing that might approximate a real thing, or a being, or a one, which might resemble a someone, or a body, or a person. But then again, upon a second look, maybe not. This initial perplexity is in part due to the artist’s vast accumulation of references—from the art historical (Hieronymus Bosch, Lee Krasner, Persian miniature paintings, to name a select few), the cinematic and pop cultural (both Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa come to mind), and the literary (The Epic of Gilgamesh and Dante’s Inferno have been sources of inspiration)—that surface in his work. The title of his current exhibition at Kasmin Gallery, These Specks of Dust, is itself an allusion to a Goya etching from the 1799 “Los Caprichos” series. Banisadr’s process may also contribute to the viewers’ frustration in their attempts to conclusively define, or name, what they are seeing. He composes his works through a form of listening: every color, shape, and brushstroke relate to a sound for Banisadr, resulting in a finished canvas that is really a virtuoso orchestration of paint. In taking bits from across time and genre and processing them through his own synesthetic technique, Banisadr ultimately shucks convention, rendering paintings that are entirely new. It is a deeply intuitive process.