One of the perils of early deadlines is that if I write about plans, sometimes they remain just that – plans. That’s what happened when I wrote in my April 3 column that I aimed to plant potatoes on Good Friday. I had every intention of doing that when I wrote it earlier that week, but didn’t end up executing my idea because the week before Easter was filled with work during the day and church services at night. I kept moving forward my plans to make a quick trip to Grand Forks to buy potato seeds, and then it was Easter. After that, the weather turned cold and wet.