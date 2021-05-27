STRIKING GOLD: BMW R100 ‘The Gold Digga’ By Tossa R.
There are primarily two types of street-fighter builds; projects stemming from crashed superbikes after their bodywork is thrashed; and purpose-built nakeds that are engineered from the ground up in an effort to create something special, rather than trying to achieve a presentable ride while spending as little as possible on the heels of a wreck. And while to a slightly lesser extent, the same is true for cafe racers, with some, simply gaining clip-ons and a new tail section whilst others are meticulously calculated and largely crafted from scratch. Even upon first glance, it’s abundantly clear which path Bulgarian customs outfit, Tossa R took when piecing together its latest one-off work, “The Gold Digga.”www.pipeburn.com