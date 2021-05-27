STRIKING GOLD: BMW R100 ‘The Gold Digga’ By Tossa R.

The builder with the half-finished house, the dentist with terrible teeth, and the landscaper with a deadset jungle in his backyard. It’s the age-old story of those who do the best work, are often so busy they can never find time to finish their own. Add in any setback or parts delays and it’s no wonder that when you go to a custom car or bike garage, their ‘shop project’ has seemed to be in the same state for the past few years. For Sander Ziugov that meant to get his Honda CB project finished he’d have to burn the candle at both ends. But his understated Zed Made ’79 CB900F is done, now lighter, faster and better in every single way.