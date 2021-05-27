Colonial Country Club: A closer look at the seventh hole shows the precision and patience demanded by this Perry Maxwell classic

The PGA Tour doesn’t usually keep returning to courses the players don’t like. Not for 75 consecutive years. So the fact that Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas has never stopped hosting the Colonial National Invitational (now the Charles Schwab Challenge) since it started in 1946 must say something about how the golf course melds with the professional game. (Note: The tournament wasn’t played in 1949 due to flooding, or in 1975 because Colonial hosted the Tournament Players Championship, but this event was never held anywhere else).