Water Shutdown Advisory 116

Posted by 
Hialeah, Florida
Hialeah, Florida
 9 days ago

ADVISORY

EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: May 27

th, 2021

Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe at 1137 W 68 St, this notice

is a precautionary advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking,

making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one

minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the

problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water

is safe to drink.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer

Service Department at 305-556-3800.

The area(s) affected by this work are:

Along: West 68th Street

East: West 10th Avenue

West: West 12th Avenue

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Department of Public Works

City of Hialeah

Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah, Florida

ABOUT

Hialeah has the highest percentage of Cuban and Cuban American residents of any city in the United States, at 73.37% of the population, making them a typical and prominent feature of the city's culture. All Hispanics make up 95.64% of the city's population, the second-highest percentage of a Hispanic population in a U.S. city with over 100,000 citizens.

