Water Shutdown Advisory 116
ADVISORY
EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: May 27
th, 2021
Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe at 1137 W 68 St, this notice
is a precautionary advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking,
making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one
minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the
problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water
is safe to drink.
Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer
Service Department at 305-556-3800.
The area(s) affected by this work are:
Along: West 68th Street
East: West 10th Avenue
West: West 12th Avenue
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Sincerely,
Department of Public Works
City of Hialeah